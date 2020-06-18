The week in pictures, June 13 - June 19
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/01_AP20165607530957.jpg?ve=1&tl=1United States Military Academy graduating cadets celebrate at the end of their commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, June 13, 2020.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/01_AP20165607530957.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/02_rts3cyz8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13, 2020.REUTERS/Dylan Martinezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/02_rts3cyz8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/03_AP20169652511061.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Russian army soldier wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus infection marches during a military parade rehearsal in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2020.AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/03_AP20169652511061.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/04_AP20168410434600.jpg?ve=1&tl=1South Korean Marines patrol on Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea, June 16, 2020.Kim In-chul/Yonhap viahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/04_AP20168410434600.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/05_AP20168282466631.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A visitor enjoys the swing ride at the Yomiuriland amusement park in Tokyo, June 16, 2020.AP Photo/Eugene Hoshikohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/05_AP20168282466631.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/06_AP20165382516788.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reacts as she looks out during a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, June 13, 2020.Toby Melville/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/06_AP20165382516788.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/07_AP20165565835800.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump salutes after speaking to over 1,110 cadets in the Class of 2020 at a commencement ceremony on the parade field, at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, June 13, 2020.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/07_AP20165565835800.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/08_AP20165544065164.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Workers prepare to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, June 13, 2020.Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/08_AP20165544065164.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/09_AP20168163624457.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, an armed civilian group, following the shooting of a man during a protest over a statue of Spanish conqueror Juan de Onate in Albuquerque, New Mexico, June 15, 2020.Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal viahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/09_AP20168163624457.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/10_AP20168425027242.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A health worker in a protective suit listens to people standing in a queue for COVID 19 tests at Sir Ganga Ram hospital in New Delhi, India, June 16, 2020.P Photo/Manish Swaruphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/10_AP20168425027242.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/11_AP20166695459707.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A catbird feeds its nestlings on an apple tree in the village of Podolye, Russia, June 14, 2020.AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/11_AP20166695459707.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/12_burned-bear-CPW-SW-Region.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A bear whose feet were badly burned during the East Canyon fire rests after being rescued and having its feet treated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff at a facility near Durango Colorado, June 16, 2020.Colorado Parks and Wildlifehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/12_burned-bear-CPW-SW-Region.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/13_AP20168202687045.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A swan searches for food on the Avon River in Christchurch, New Zealand, June 16, 2020.AP Photo/Mark Bakerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/13_AP20168202687045.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/14_AP20169234100682.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A zookeeper wearing a protective face mask feeds giraffes at Ragunan Zoo prior to its reopening in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2020.AP Photo/Dita Alangkarahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/14_AP20169234100682.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/15_AP20169406004208.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Visitors wear their face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, as they ride the "Vortex" rollercoaster at the recently reopened Siam Amazing Park in Bangkok, Thailand, June 17, 2020.AP Photo/Sakchai Lalithttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/15_AP20169406004208.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/16_AP20167508370815.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People sit in a cinema after theaters reopened across the country following three months of closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown measures in Milan, Italy, June 15, 2020.Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/16_AP20167508370815.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 15