The week in pictures, July 6 - July 12
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/01_AP19193228915598.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Revelers run next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, Spain, July 12, 2019.AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientoshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/01_AP19193228915598.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/02_AP19192587953321.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A baby Grevy's zebra, one of six babies born within a seven-day period to six different mothers rests at Zoo Miami in Miami, July 11, 2019.Ron Magill/Zoo Miami via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/02_AP19192587953321.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/03_AP19193340646670.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A French soldier on a hoverboard, lands on the Champs Elysees during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day parade, in Paris, July 12, 2019.AP Photo/Kamil Zihniogluhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/03_AP19193340646670.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/04_AP19193193310825.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Defne Bakirci of Turkey competes in the preliminaries of solo technical artistic swimming at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 12, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbeinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/04_AP19193193310825.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/05_AP19188625406705.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Megan Rapinoe lifts the trophy after the United States won the Women's World Cup soccer final in Lyon, France, July 7, 2019.AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/05_AP19188625406705.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/06_AP19189847273809.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fans battle for a home run ball during batting practice for the MLB All-Star baseball game in Cleveland, July 8, 2019.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/06_AP19189847273809.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/07_AP19191530031327.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fans celebrates as members of the U.S. women's soccer team pass by during a ticker-tape parade in New York City, July 10, 2019.AP Photo/Craig Ruttlehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/07_AP19191530031327.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/08_AP19190463462029.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The pack rides during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Reims and Nancy, France, July 9, 2019.AP Photo/Christophe Enahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/08_AP19190463462029.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/09_AP19190350607632.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A visitor tries to walk through a room full of fog called 'Your Blind Passenger' as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the Tate Modern Gallery in London, July 9, 2019.AP Photo/Frank Augsteinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/09_AP19190350607632.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/10_IMG_20190710_201815.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People cross 42nd Street as the sun sets in New York City, July 10, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/10_IMG_20190710_201815.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/11_AP19191689214164.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Terrian Jones carries Drew and Chance Furlough during flooding from a storm in the Gulf Mexico in New Orleans, July 10, 2019.AP Photo/Matthew Hintonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/11_AP19191689214164.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/12_AP19189231643904.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Revelers run next to bulls from the Cebada Gago ranch, during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, Spain, July 8, 2019.AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientoshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/12_AP19189231643904.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/13_AP19188183213664.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Amanda Nunes of Brazil lands a kick on Holly Holms that knocked her to the mat in the first round of their bantamweight title mixed martial arts bout during UFC 239 in Las Vegas, July 6, 2019. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/13_AP19188183213664.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/14_AP19190408093548.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The pack rides during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 133 miles with a start in Reims and finish in Nancy, France, July 9, 2019.AP Photo/ Christophe Enahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/14_AP19190408093548.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/15_AP19190512741330.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Serena Williams of the U.S. falls attempting to return the ball to Alison Riske during a women's quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworthhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/15_AP19190512741330.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/16_AP19190586105297.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A model displays a 2020 Spring-Summer creation by "The 2nd Skin Co." during the Madrid's Fashion Week, July 9, 2019.AP Photo/Manu Fernandezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/16_AP19190586105297.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
