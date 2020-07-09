The week in pictures, July 4 - July 10
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/01_MG_3875_storm01_07062020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two lightning bolts frame One World Trade Center as they hit the Hudson River in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan during a thunderstorm in New York City, July 6, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/01_MG_3875_storm01_07062020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/02_RTS3I1CI.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Drones fly over the Han river showing messages to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2020.Yonhap via REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/02_RTS3I1CI.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/03_H2_1582_fw03_07-42020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Macy's fireworks go off on the top of the Empire State Building as the full buck moon rises in the sky in New York City, July 4, 2020.Gary Hershorn/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/03_H2_1582_fw03_07-42020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/04_AP20186606751075.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Parade-goers draped in American flags walk down the street before a Fourth of July parade in Bristol, Rhode Island, July 4, 2020.AP Photo/David Goldmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/04_AP20186606751075.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/05_AP20189406316922.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hindu devotees and visitors make their way to the top of Mount Bromo at dawn during the Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, July 7, 2020.AP Photo/Trisnadihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/05_AP20189406316922.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/06_AP20187150805156.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Fourth of July fireworks display lights up the sky as the full moon rises in the distance in Stillwell, Kansas, July 4, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/06_AP20187150805156.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/07_MG_3639_flyover02_07042020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A B2 bomber leads a group of fighter jets in a flyover as part of Independence Day festivities in New York City, July 4, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/07_MG_3639_flyover02_07042020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/08_AP20190783549946.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Girls wearing face shields as a preventive measure against the coronavirus wait for their parents to enter the zoo in Quito, Ecuador, July 8, 2020.AP Photo/Dolores Ochoahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/08_AP20190783549946.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/09_AP20188418555259.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A young boy wearing a face shield as a precaution against the coronavirus waits his turn to take an admission test at Al Hidayah Islamic Elementary School in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 6, 2020.AP Photo/Tatan Syuflanahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/09_AP20188418555259.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/10_AP20189416293139.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A sea lion yawns as it rests in its enclosure at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, July 7, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Sohnhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/10_AP20189416293139.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/11_AP20185688233207.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman wearing a face mask walks past a mural of an Indigenous man in Bogota, Colombia, July 3, 2020.AP Photo/Fernando Vergarahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/11_AP20185688233207.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/12_AP20186668938894.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Revelers enjoy the beach at Coney Island in New York City, July 4, 2020.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/12_AP20186668938894.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/13_AP20188653388228.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Spectators wearing masks attend a show at the La Scala theater in Milan Italy, July 6, 2020.AP Photo/Antonio Calannihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/13_AP20188653388228.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/14_AP20188744094503.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People steer their paddleboards at sunset on the Velikaya River in Pskov, Russia, July 6, 2020.AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/14_AP20188744094503.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/15_AP20187606290896.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland steers his damaged car after crashing during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, July 5, 2020.Joe Klamar/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/15_AP20187606290896.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/16_AP20189000027624.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man walks on a damaged road following heavy rain in Kumamura, Japan, July 6, 2020.Koji Harada/Kyodo News via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/16_AP20189000027624.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/17_AP20188753642511.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC play during their English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, July 6, 2020.Cath Ivill/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/17_AP20188753642511.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/18_AP20187543109015.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Children are silhouetted against the sunset while playing on a hilltop on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, July 5, 2020.AP Photo/Anjum Naveedhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/18_AP20187543109015.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
