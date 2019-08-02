The week in pictures, July 27 - August 2
Take a look at and enjoy these evocative images captured around the world in the past seven days.
A flock of European starlings mass in the sky over a field on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, July 30, 2019.AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Lightning illuminates the sky over Stuttgart, Germany, July 27, 2019.Simon Adomat/dpa via AP
Visitors look out onto free-floating ice jammed into the Ilulissat Icefjord during unseasonably warm weather near Ilulissat, Greenland, July 30, 2019.Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Matthias Appenzeller in action during the international cliff diving championships, in the Maggia valley in Ponte Brolla, Switzerland, July 27, 2019.Samuel Golay/Keystone via AP
Luisa Jaramillo, of Colombia, competes in the women's tricks waterski final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, July 29, 2019.AP Photo/Juan Karita
A child plays seesaw installed between the border fence that divides Mexico from the United States in Ciudad de Juarez, Mexico, July 28, 2019.AP Photo/Christian Chavez
A member of an honor guard grimaces as he and his comrades prepare for a welcome ceremony for visiting Colombia's President Ivan Duque, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 31, 2019.AP Photo/Andy Wong
Susan Meyers and husband Michael Oshan listen to a hymn during a vigil for victims of a shooting that left three people dead at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in Gilroy, California, July 29, 2019.AP Photo/Noah Berger
Colombia's Egan Bernal rides past the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees on his way to winning the Tour de France cycling race in Paris, July 28, 2019.AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Flavia Saraiva of Brazil competes on the balance beam to win the bronze medal in the women's individual all-around artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, July 29, 2019.AP Photo/Fernando Vergara
Motorists maneuver their vehicles through a flooded street following a heavy downpour that inundated low-lying areas in Manila, Aug. 2, 2019.AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
An Afghan boy carries bread for sale at a market in the old city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 1, 2019.AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
More than 400 hot air balloons depart from the Chambley-Bussieres airbase during an attempt to break the simultaneous air balloon take off world record in Hagéville, France, July 29, 2019.Jean- Christophe Verhaegen/AFP/Getty Images
A member of the United States artistic swimming team competes in the free routine final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, July 31, 2019.AP Photo/Moises Castillo
