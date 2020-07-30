The week in pictures, July 25-July 31
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
Los Angeles Angels' Michael Hermosillo catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics Robbie Grossman for the final out of their game in Oakland, July 25, 2020.Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
The flag-draped casket of civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who died July 17, is placed by a U.S. military honor guard at the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, D.C., July 27, 2020.Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2020.AP Photo
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers warm-up before an exhibition NHL hockey game in Toronto, July 28, 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
Sunset falls on the U.S. Capitol as Rep. John Lewis lies in state in Washington July 28, 2020.AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
A rainbow is seen over Nationals Park during a game between the Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays in Washington, July 28, 2020.AP Photo/Nick Wass
Federal officers advance on demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, July 25, 2020.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
The casket of Rep. John Lewis moves over the Edmund Pettus Bridge by horse-drawn carriage during a memorial service for Lewis in Selma, Ala., July 26, 2020.AP Photo/John Bazemore
President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he participates in a tour of the Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, N.C., July 27, 2020.AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Attorney General William Barr testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., July 28, 2020.Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks via video conference during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2020.Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from pad 41 at Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 30, 2020.AP Photo/John Raoux
Pacaya volcano spews lava, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, July 25, 2020.AP Photo/Moises Castillo
A man wearing a protective face mask crosses the street amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2020.REUTERS/Issei Kato
Brandon Jones does a burnout after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race in Kansas City, Kansas, July 25, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Bathers enjoy the beach in Cadiz, Spain, July 24, 2020.AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Sunflowers grow in a field near Mamming, Germany, July 28, 2020.AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
A woman wears a face mask with a quote from the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis at the Georgia State Capitol building, in Atlanta, July 29, 2020.REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
