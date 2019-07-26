The week in pictures, July 20 - July 26
Take a look at and enjoy these evocative images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/01_AP19205480358771.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Polar bear Nanook swims to keep cool during an extreme heatwave at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, July 24, 2019.AP Photo/Martin Meissnerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/01_AP19205480358771.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/02_AP19205251351205.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Viacheslav Kolesnikov of Ukraine dives during the men's high diving competition at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 24, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbeinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/02_AP19205251351205.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/03_AP19201417983705.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Washington Monument is silhouetted against the morning sky as the sun rises at the start of a hot day in Washington, July 20, 2019.AP Photo/J. David Akehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/03_AP19201417983705.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/04_AP19202777675229.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of the emergency services try to extinguish a wildfire near Cardigos village, in central Portugal, July 21, 2019.AP Photo/Sergio Azenhahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/04_AP19202777675229.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/05_IMG_20190723_203055_735.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The setting sun reflects off the skyline of midtown Manhattan as storm clouds pass over New York City, July 23, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/05_IMG_20190723_203055_735.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/06_AP19204482721804.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People at the annual winegrowers' festival cool off in the water of Lake Geneva during warm weather, in Vevey, Switzerland, July 23, 2019.Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/06_AP19204482721804.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/07_AP19202607557597.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Enrico Berre of Italy and Matyas Szabo of Germany fight in the men's team sabre bronze medal match of the FIE World Fencing Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 21, 2019.Tibor Illyes/MTI via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/07_AP19202607557597.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/08_AP19203688806841.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man stands with a mannequin in a doorway in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 22, 2019.AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientoshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/08_AP19203688806841.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/09_IMG_20190723_145524_844.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A person walks through the atrium of Brookfield Place in Toronto, Canada, July 23, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/09_IMG_20190723_145524_844.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/10_AP19205506816102.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A boy plays in a fountain in Berlin, Germany, July 24, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Sohnhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/10_AP19205506816102.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/11_AP19205520437999.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Former special counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in Washington, July 24, 2019.Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/11_AP19205520437999.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/12_AP19205528689415.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomes newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson during an audience at Buckingham Palace where she invited him to become Prime Minister in London, July 24, 2019.Victoria Jones/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/12_AP19205528689415.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/13_AP19202643835299.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ireland's Shane Lowry kisses the Claret Jug on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, July 21, 2019.AP Photo/Peter Morrisonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/13_AP19202643835299.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/13_AP19206121382795.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2, an unmanned spacecraft to the far side of the moon lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India, July 22, 2019.Indian Space Research Organization via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/13_AP19206121382795.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/14_AP19203777659361.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators march on Las Americas highway demanding the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 22, 2019.AP Photo/Gianfranco Gaglionehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/14_AP19203777659361.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/16_AP19206392880279.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A boy jumps into the water at the beach in Barcelona, Spain, July 25, 2019.AP Photo/Emilio Morenattihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/16_AP19206392880279.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
