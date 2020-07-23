The week in pictures, July 18-July 24
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
The sun rises behind the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge and Williamsburg Bridge in New York City, July 18, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX News
Smoke fills the sky as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Ore., July 22, 2020.AP Photo/Noah Berger
An H-IIA rocket with United Arab Emirates' Mars orbiter Hope lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, Japan, July 20, 2020.MHI via AP
People sunbathe at Saint Jean de Luz' beach in southwestern France, July 18, 2020.AP Photo/Bob Edme
Movie-goers wearing masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus are spaced apart as they watch a movie in a newly reopened cinema in Hangzhou, China, July 20, 2020.Chinatopix via AP
A worker measures the temperature of a man before allowing him to enter the La Vega market in Santiago, Chile, July 19, 2020.AP Photo/Esteban Felix
Honor guard soldiers wearing face masks march during a welcome ceremony for Swiss Federal president Simonetta Sommaruga in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 21, 2020.AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron prepare to address a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels, July 21, 2020.John Thys, Pool Photo via AP
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain holds the trophy after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race in Mogyorod, Hungary, July 19, 2020.AP Photo/Mark Thompson
Liverpool players celebrate with the English Premier League trophy after it was presented following the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, July 22, 2020.Paul Ellis, Pool via AP
President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2020.AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, S.C., July 19, 2020.REUTERS/Randall Hill
Comet Neowise is seen in the night sky beyond a cutout of a buffalo in Elmdale, Kan., July 21, 2020AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A bolt of lightning strikes One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan during a thunderstorm in New York City, July 22, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX News
A firefighting plane drops water on a hillside near the seaside area of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020.AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
A Nepalese man jumps into the Bagmati river during monsoon rains in Kathmandu, July 20, 2020.AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha
Sunflowers stand in a field in Frankfurt, Germany, July 20, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Probst
The sun rises behind the scaffolding-clad Jefferson Memorial to begin a hot day in Washington, July 20, 2020.AP Photo/J.David Ake
