The week in pictures, July 13 - July 19
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/01_IMG_20190715_210033_833.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises above the Statue of Liberty in New York City, July 15, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/01_IMG_20190715_210033_833.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/02_AP19198352124208.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The image of a 363-foot Saturn V rocket is projected on the east face of the Washington Monument in Washington, July 17, 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/02_AP19198352124208.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/03_paris.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower during Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, July 14, 2019.AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadehhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/03_paris.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/04_IMG_20190717_211206_011.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lightning strikes One World Trade Center during a thunderstorm in New York City, July 17, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/04_IMG_20190717_211206_011.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/05_AP19200004367836.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A boy plays in a fountain to cool off as temperatures approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Kansas City, July 18, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/05_AP19200004367836.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/06_AP19197779996890.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man holds a baby as they look at the Mediterranean sea in Barcelona, Spain, July 16, 2019.AP Photo/Emilio Morenattihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/06_AP19197779996890.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/07_AP19198512341520.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The pack rides past a sunflowers fields during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 103 miles with a start in Albi and finish in Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019.AP Photo/Thibault Camushttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/07_AP19198512341520.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/08_AP19199061636957.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Swimmers leap into the water at the start of the 5km mixed relay open water swim at the World Swimming Championships in Yeosu, South Korea, July 18, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbeinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/08_AP19199061636957.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/09_AP19194527697087.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Romania's Simona Halep kisses the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 13, 2019.AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworthhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/09_AP19194527697087.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/10_AP19195670354708.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Roger Federer in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 14, 2019.AP Photo/Tim Irelandhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/10_AP19195670354708.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/11_AP19194502939709.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sit in the Royal Box to watch the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 13, 2019.AP Photo/Ben Curtishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/11_AP19194502939709.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/12_AP19198105949517.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The full moon rises silhouetting roller coaster riders at the Worlds of Fun amusement park on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch, in Kansas City, July 16, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/12_AP19198105949517.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/13_AP19200374565020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mexican swimmers performs their routine during the artistic swimming team free final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 19, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Bakerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/13_AP19200374565020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/14_AP19198365152561.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Boys jump into the water after a strong downpour at Manila's Bay, Philippines, July 17, 2019.AP Photo/Aaron Favilahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/14_AP19198365152561.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/15_AP19197550737159.jpg?ve=1&tl=1North Koreans perform during a mass game performance of "The Land of the People" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 16, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Yuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/15_AP19197550737159.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/16_IMG_20190713_214144_971.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Advertising boards go dark in Times Square as a blackout hits parts of the west side of Manhattan in New York City, July 13, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/16_IMG_20190713_214144_971.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
