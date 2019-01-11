The week in pictures, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/01_AP19006682001201.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A rider performs prior to the opening ceremony for the Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru, Jan. 6, 2019.AP Photo/Martin Mejiahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/01_AP19006682001201.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/02_AP19008429822583.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow covers parts of the ancient Acropolis hill and Plaka the tourist district of Athens, Jan. 8, 2019.Eurokinissi via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/02_AP19008429822583.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/03_AP19009459686911.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Washington skyline is seen on day 19 of a partial government shutdown, Jan. 9, 2019.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhitehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/03_AP19009459686911.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/04_AP19009246866275.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Philippine Coast Guard members keep watch as Roman Catholic devotees cross a bridge in a procession of the Black Nazarene to celebrate its feast day in Manila, Jan. 9, 2019.AP Photo/Bullit Marquezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/04_AP19009246866275.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/05_AP19006533403841.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Residents play in front of waves crashing into the seawall in Beirut, Lebanon, Jan. 6, 2019.in Manila, Philippineshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/05_AP19006533403841.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/06_AP19008643999575.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman skates along a promenade facing the mediterranean sea, as the sun sets at the port of Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 8, 2019.AP Photo/Emilio Morenattihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/06_AP19008643999575.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/07_heic1901a_jan7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This image of the Triangulum Galaxy, also known as Messier 33 is a composite of about 54 different pointings with Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys released by NASA, Jan. 7, 2019.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/07_heic1901a_jan7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/08_AP19010115829398.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ileze Dariel, of Tijuana, Mexico, reaches for the hand of her daughter, Jimena, as they wait for a photographer while taking family pictures on the beach next to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, Jan. 9, 2019.AP Photo/Gregory Bullhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/08_AP19010115829398.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/09_AP19006590067983.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Michael Hayboeck of Austria soars through a heavy snowfall during his first round jump at the fourth stage of the 67th four hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, Jan. 6, 2019.AP Photo/Matthias Schraderhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/09_AP19006590067983.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/10_AP19006159165285.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott flips upside down next to Seattle Seahawks Frank Clark during the second half of their NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Ron Jenkinshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/10_AP19006159165285.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/11_AP19008056664477.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Matthias Walkner of Austria rides his KTM motorbike during the first stage of the Dakar Rally between Lima and Pisco, Peru, Jan. 7, 2019.AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/11_AP19008056664477.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/12_AP19011358777055.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man warms up his horse before an Epiphany celebration horse race in Pietrosani, Romania, Jan. 6, 2019.AP Photo/Vadim Ghirdahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/12_AP19011358777055.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/13_AP19007017916027.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lady Gaga arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Jan. 6, 2019.Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/13_AP19007017916027.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/14_AP19009312240247.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pope Francis is framed by cellphones as he arrives for his weekly general audience, in the Pope Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, Jan. 9, 2019.AP Photo/Andrew Medichinihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/14_AP19009312240247.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/15_AP19003284278803.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets while people walk next to the border fence between the U.S. side of San Diego and Tijuana, in Mexico, Jan. 2, 2019.AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olzahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/15_AP19003284278803.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/16_AP19010750519254.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump salutes as he tours the U.S. border with Mexico at the Rio Grande on the southern border, in McAllen, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019.AP Photo/ Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/16_AP19010750519254.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/17_AP19010595457449.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a military guard of honor in London, Jan. 10, 2019.Dan Kitwood/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/17_AP19010595457449.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/18_RTS29PQM.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A dismantled sign sits leaning outside a Sears department store one day after it closed as part of multiple store closures by Sears Holdings Corp in the United States in Nanuet, New York, Jan. 7, 2019.REUTERS/Mike Segarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/18_RTS29PQM.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17