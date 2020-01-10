The week in pictures, Jan. 4 - Jan. 10
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/01_6013682.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. Air Force F-35A aircraft, from the 388th and 428th Fighter Wings, form up in an "elephant walk" during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020.U.S. Air Force/R. Nial Bradshawhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/01_6013682.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/02_GettyImages-1192553693.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A murmuration of starlings before landing to roost near the southern Israeli city of Rahat, in the Negev desert, Jan. 8, 2020.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/02_GettyImages-1192553693.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/03_RTS2XKRI.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, Jan. 7, 2020.REUTERS/Mike Blakehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/03_RTS2XKRI.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/04_IMG_6372_sunrise05_01052020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Jan. 5, 2020FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/04_IMG_6372_sunrise05_01052020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/05_AP20007441737128.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of a group of trained Santa Clauses from Europe and the USA float in the Dead Sea near the West Bank city of Jericho, Jan. 7, 2020.AP Photo/Ariel Schalithttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/05_AP20007441737128.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/06_AP20008319872243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Debris is seen from a Ukrainian plane that crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Jan. 8, 2020.AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/06_AP20008319872243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/07_AP20005532108574.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession, in the city of Mashhad, Iran, Jan. 5, 2020.Mohammad Hossein Thaghi/Tasnim News Agency via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/07_AP20005532108574.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/08_AP20009422139731.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Strikers march during a demonstration in Marseille, France, Jan. 9, 2020.AP Photo/Daniel Colehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/08_AP20009422139731.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/09_AP20006585144866.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Harvey Weinstein leaves the State Supreme Court in New York, Jan. 6, 2020.AP Photo/Seth Wenighttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/09_AP20006585144866.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/10_AP20008492215257.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Jan. 8, 2020.AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/10_AP20008492215257.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/11_AP20005738563415.jpg?ve=1&tl=1National Assembly President Juan Guaido, Venezuela's opposition leader, climbs the fence in a failed attempt to enter the compound of the Assembly, as he and other opposition lawmakers are blocked from entering a session to elect new Assembly leadership in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 5, 2020.AP Photo/Matias Delacroixhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/11_AP20005738563415.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/12_AP20008801551771.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A car is crushed under a home that collapsed after the previous day's magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, Jan. 8, 2020.AP Photo/Carlos Giustihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/12_AP20008801551771.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/13_AP20005168281580.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game to the Tennessee Titans, in Foxborough, Jan. 4, 2020.AP Photo/Bill Sikeshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/13_AP20005168281580.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/13_AP20008517852158.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A bird flies above Poleymieux au Mont d'Or, near Lyon, as the Alps mountains are seen behind the foggy plains around Lyon, France, Jan. 8, 2020.AP Photo/Laurent Ciprianihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/13_AP20008517852158.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/14_GettyImages-1192401877.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cars and people surround camels for sale during the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 7, 2020FAISAL AL-NASSER/AFP/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/14_GettyImages-1192401877.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/15_AP20008780194295.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People make their way up a hill while cross-country skiing at Pineland Farms, Jan. 8, 2020.AP Photo/Robert F. Bukatyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/15_AP20008780194295.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/16_IMG_6515_sunset01_01052020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets on the Statue of Liberty as a seagull flies over the Empire State Building in New York City, Jan. 5, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/16_IMG_6515_sunset01_01052020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
