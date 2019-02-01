The week in pictures, Jan. 26 - Feb. 1
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/01_IMG_20190130_161313_270.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A doorman at the Empire State Building stands in a snow squall in New York City, January 30, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/01_IMG_20190130_161313_270.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/02_AP19030554466927.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Geese huddle in water as the sun rises at the harbor in Port Washington, Wisconsin, January 30, 2019.AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelpshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/02_AP19030554466927.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/03_AP19029548854753.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Frost covers part of the face of University of Minnesota student Daniel Dylla during a morning jog along the Mississippi River Parkway in Minneapolis, January 29, 2019.David Joles/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/03_AP19029548854753.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/04_AP19031714684523.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ice covers the observation deck at the base of Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada January 31, 2019.Tara Walton/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/04_AP19031714684523.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/05_AP19031662983839.jpg?ve=1&tl=1England cricket fans watch day one of the second test cricket matches against West Indies, from a pool at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, and Barbuda, January 31, 2019.AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/05_AP19031662983839.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/06_AP19027415425026.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man climbs up an artificial ice wall located in a courtyard in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic, January 27, 2019.AP Photo/Petr David Josekhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/06_AP19027415425026.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/07_AP19027019205821.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Japan's Naomi Osaka kisses her trophy the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at Melbourne's Brighton Beach following her win over Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, January 27, 2019.AP Photo/Kin Cheunghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/07_AP19027019205821.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/08_AP19027444797765.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, January 27, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbeinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/08_AP19027444797765.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/09_AP19028506436854.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A car overturned by a tornado lays smashed on top of a street pole in Havana, Cuba, January 28, 2019.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/09_AP19028506436854.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/10_AP19028330567009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Spanish taxis block the Castellana Avenue, during a strike in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.AP Photo/Andrea Comashttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/10_AP19028330567009.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/11_IMG_20190131_060917_060.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Venus, the moon and Jupiter align in the pre-dawn sky as they rise over New York City, January 31, 2019Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/11_IMG_20190131_060917_060.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/12_prism-whitney.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sunlight passes through the front windows of the Whitney Museum of American Art causing a rainbow effect on the lobby floor, January 31, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/12_prism-whitney.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/13_AP19028531128719.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Muhammed and Berkan Toren enjoy a hot spring along with their water buffaloes near the village of Budakli, in the mountainous Bitlis province of southeastern Turkey, January 26, 2019.AP Photo/Emrah Gurelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/13_AP19028531128719.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/14_AP19030550140599.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind icicles formed on the harbor in Port Washington, Wisconsin, January 30, 2019.AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelpshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/14_AP19030550140599.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/15_AP19031500013402.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Firefighters battle a blaze in a commercial building in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City, January 31, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Lennihanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/15_AP19031500013402.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/16_AP19031056226011.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Robert Mansfield casts a fishing pole into the ocean during sunset in Newport Beach, California, January 30, 2019.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/16_AP19031056226011.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/17_IMG_20190128_232307_522.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, January 28, 2019.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/17_IMG_20190128_232307_522.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
