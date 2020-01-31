Expand / Collapse search
The week in pictures, Jan. 25 - Jan. 31

Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!

    Artists put on the finishing touches on a giant mural of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a basketball court in Taguig, Philippines, Jan. 28, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Aaron Favila
    A pilot wearing a protective suit parks a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, Jan. 28, 2020. 
    Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP
    A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter rescues a man who had climbed out on the side of a 25-story high-rise apartment, escaping flames from a burning apartment in Los Angeles, Jan. 29, 2020. 
    Jenna Fabian via AP
    Five-month-old Panda cub Meng Yuan sits next to his mom Meng Meng during a media opportunity at Zoo Berlin, Jan. 29, 2020.
    Maja Hitij/Getty Images
    Billie Eilish holds her awards for best album, best pop vocal album, best song, best record and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
    Astronaut Jessica Meir takes a selfie during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station, Jan. 26, 2020.
    NASA/Jessica Meir
    The sun sets behind the Manhattan Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge and Statue of Liberty in New York City, Jan29, 2020.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    In an image released on Jan. 26, the surface of the sun is seen in its highest-resolution in a picture taken with the world's largest solar telescope, the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii.
    NSO/NSF/AURA
    Imperial guards wear protective face masks during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2020.
    AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
    Indian tribal Deuri women in traditional attire perform to mark Republic Day in Gauhati, India, Jan. 26, 2020.
    AP Photo/Anupam Nath
    A seat with a jersey and flowers is reserved in memory of Gianna Bryant before an exhibition basketball game between the Connecticut Huskies and the US Women's National team, in Hartford, Jan. 27, 2020.
    AP Photo/Jessica Hill
    A large screen displaying President Donald Trump speaking is reflected in a woman's glasses outside a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, Jan. 28, 2020.
    AP Photo/Seth Wenig
    Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives for a campaign event in Clinton, Iowa, Jan. 28, 2020.
    AP Photo/Matt Rourke
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic consoles Switzerland's Roger Federer after winning their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 30, 2020.
    AP Photo/Andy Brownbill
    NFL Super Bowl 54 football game halftime performers  Shakira Jennifer Lopez throw a football during a news conference in Miami, Jan. 30, 2020.
    AP Photo/Morry Gash
    Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    Paramilitary police wear face masks as they stand guard at Tiananmen Gate adjacent to Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Jan. 27, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
    A Hindu priest performs rituals at the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges and Yamuna, on Basant Panchami day at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela Prayagraj, India, Jan. 30, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh
