The week in pictures, Jan. 25 - Jan. 31
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/01_AP20028371315185.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Artists put on the finishing touches on a giant mural of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a basketball court in Taguig, Philippines, Jan. 28, 2020.AP Photo/Aaron Favilahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/01_AP20028371315185.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/02_AP20028501208728.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pilot wearing a protective suit parks a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, Jan. 28, 2020.Cheng Min/Xinhua via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/02_AP20028501208728.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/03_AP20029800403792.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter rescues a man who had climbed out on the side of a 25-story high-rise apartment, escaping flames from a burning apartment in Los Angeles, Jan. 29, 2020.Jenna Fabian via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/03_AP20029800403792.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/04_GettyImages-1202698008.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Five-month-old Panda cub Meng Yuan sits next to his mom Meng Meng during a media opportunity at Zoo Berlin, Jan. 29, 2020.Maja Hitij/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/04_GettyImages-1202698008.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/05_AP20027213734739.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Billie Eilish holds her awards for best album, best pop vocal album, best song, best record and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.AP Photo/Chris Pizzellohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/05_AP20027213734739.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/06_jessica-meir-astrp_jessica-jan-26-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Astronaut Jessica Meir takes a selfie during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station, Jan. 26, 2020.NASA/Jessica Meirhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/06_jessica-meir-astrp_jessica-jan-26-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/07_asun_173050_898.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets behind the Manhattan Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge and Statue of Liberty in New York City, Jan29, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/07_asun_173050_898.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/07_bsun-released-jan-29.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In an image released on Jan. 26, the surface of the sun is seen in its highest-resolution in a picture taken with the world's largest solar telescope, the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii.NSO/NSF/AURAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/07_bsun-released-jan-29.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/08_AP20030337216465.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Imperial guards wear protective face masks during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2020.AP Photo/Ahn Young-joonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/08_AP20030337216465.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/09_AP20026289806380.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Indian tribal Deuri women in traditional attire perform to mark Republic Day in Gauhati, India, Jan. 26, 2020.AP Photo/Anupam Nathhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/09_AP20026289806380.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/10_AP20028044782651.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A seat with a jersey and flowers is reserved in memory of Gianna Bryant before an exhibition basketball game between the Connecticut Huskies and the US Women's National team, in Hartford, Jan. 27, 2020.AP Photo/Jessica Hillhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/10_AP20028044782651.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/11_AP20029045519333.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A large screen displaying President Donald Trump speaking is reflected in a woman's glasses outside a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, Jan. 28, 2020.AP Photo/Seth Wenighttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/11_AP20029045519333.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/12_AP20029054465567.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives for a campaign event in Clinton, Iowa, Jan. 28, 2020.AP Photo/Matt Rourkehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/12_AP20029054465567.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/15_AP20030410512585.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Serbia's Novak Djokovic consoles Switzerland's Roger Federer after winning their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 30, 2020.AP Photo/Andy Brownbillhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/15_AP20030410512585.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/17_AP20030669247433.jpg?ve=1&tl=1NFL Super Bowl 54 football game halftime performers Shakira Jennifer Lopez throw a football during a news conference in Miami, Jan. 30, 2020.AP Photo/Morry Gashhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/17_AP20030669247433.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/13_AP20027073868085.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.Jordan Strauss/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/13_AP20027073868085.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/16_AP20027185389322.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Paramilitary police wear face masks as they stand guard at Tiananmen Gate adjacent to Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Jan. 27, 2020.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbeinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/16_AP20027185389322.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/14_AP20030434687222.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Hindu priest performs rituals at the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges and Yamuna, on Basant Panchami day at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela Prayagraj, India, Jan. 30, 2020.AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singhhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/14_AP20030434687222.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17