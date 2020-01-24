The week in pictures, Jan. 18 - Jan. 24
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/01_EO1JHVNXkAQrBVK.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Severn Bridge between England and Wales rises above a blanket of thick clouds hanging over the Severn Estuary, Jan 23, 2020.National Police Air Servicehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/01_EO1JHVNXkAQrBVK.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/02_AP20021473992718.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Andrew Longino, of Canada, competes in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Leysin, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020.Bob Martin for OIS via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/02_AP20021473992718.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/03_AP20021333982592.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Marine One carrying US President Donald Trump travels to the Davos landing zone in Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/03_AP20021333982592.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/04_IMG_8260_moon02_01212020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A crescent moon rises in the pre-dawn sky behind the Empire State Building and its 102nd-floor observation deck in New York City, Jan. 21, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/04_IMG_8260_moon02_01212020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/05_AP20020428837831.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Visitors take pictures of Mount Fuji from the Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Jan. 20, 2020.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/05_AP20020428837831.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/06_AP20020441446143.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A seagull flies over the Mediterranean sea in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 20, 2020.AP Photo/Emilio Morenattihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/06_AP20020441446143.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/07_AP20020413921156.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A spectator watches the first-round match between Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber and United States' Marcos Giron at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2020.AP Photo/Andy Wonghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/07_AP20020413921156.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/08_AP20020399181550.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Clothes hang on windows to dry in a residential building in Mumbai, India, Jan. 20, 2020.AP Photo/Rafiq Maqboolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/08_AP20020399181550.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/09_AP20019760774719.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A B-2 bomber flies over spectators at Arrowhead Stadium before the AFC Championship football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans, in Kansas City, Jan. 19, 2020.AP Photo/Ed Zurgahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/09_AP20019760774719.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/10_AP20020039153652.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The San Francisco 49ers celebrate after an interception by defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Jan. 19, 2020.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/10_AP20020039153652.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/11_AP20019772952764.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Jan. 19, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Neibergallhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/11_AP20019772952764.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/12_AP20020129435908.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a forehand return to United States' Steve Johnson during their first-round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2020.AP Photo/Lee Jin-manhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/12_AP20020129435908.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/13_AP20022595707343.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Russia team coach Vladimir Filatov is lifted as his team celebrates defeating the USA in the final of the men's ice hockey competition at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020.Joel Marklund for OIS via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/13_AP20022595707343.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/14_AP20024346576667.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka in their third-round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2020.AP Photo/Lee Jin-manhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/14_AP20024346576667.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/15_AP20020140012257.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take a selfie as they arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2020.Matt Sayles/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/15_AP20020140012257.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/16_AP20023572624088.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dogs compete during the traditional Sedivackuv dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Jan. 23, 2020.AP Photo/Petr David Josekhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/16_AP20023572624088.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/17_AP20023402601886.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Passengers wear protective face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus in the departure hall of the high-speed train station in Hong Kong, Jan. 23, 2020.AP Photo/Kin Cheunghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/17_AP20023402601886.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/19_H2_1001_fw04_01232020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fireworks light up the sky over the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year in New York City, Jan 23, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/19_H2_1001_fw04_01232020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/18_IMG_8363_sunrise06_01222020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk along 6th Avenue as the sun rises above 42nd Street in New York City, Jan. 22 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/18_IMG_8363_sunrise06_01222020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 18