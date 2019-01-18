The week in pictures, Jan. 12 - Jan. 18
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/01_rtr-shark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A shark said to be 'Deep Blue', one of the largest recorded individuals, swims offshore in Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2019.REUTERS/JuanSharks/OceanRamsey/Juan Oliphanthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/01_rtr-shark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/02_AP19017010666848.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, Jan. 16, 2019.AP Photo/Felipe Danahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/02_AP19017010666848.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/03_IMG_4436_sunrise01_01122019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises down 42nd Street during a Manhattanhenge sunrise in New York City, Jan. 12, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/03_IMG_4436_sunrise01_01122019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/04_AP19014026816552.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A person walks past snow-covered trees in Loose Park, Kansas City, Jan. 13, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/04_AP19014026816552.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/05_AP19014249546982.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Spectators cool themselves down with a mist fan during play on day one at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Jan. 14, 2019.AP Photo/Andy Brownbillhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/05_AP19014249546982.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/06_AP19014835187036.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow is kicked up by the prop wash from the Marine One helicopter carrying President Trump, as it hovers over the snow-covered South Lawn landing at the White House, Jan. 14, 2019.AP Photo/Manuel Balce Cenetahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/06_AP19014835187036.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/07_AP19015410443164.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow falls on an honor guard soldier before the welcoming ceremony for Slovenia's President Borut Pahor at the Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 15, 2019.AP Photo/Vadim Ghirdahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/07_AP19015410443164.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/08_AP19014186088830.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A female panda that was born in a Malaysian zoo has her first birthday at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Thianhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/08_AP19014186088830.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/09_AP19018426479424.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Roosters attack each other during a cockfight as part of Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, east of Gauhati, India, Jan. 18, 2019.AP Photo/Anupam Nathhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/09_AP19018426479424.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/10_AP19015311967821.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Indian Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, covered in ash walk before taking a ritualistic dip on auspicious Makar Sankranti day during the Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Jan. 15, 2019.AP Photo/Bernat Armanguehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/10_AP19015311967821.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/11_AP19015554244856.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Security forces help civilians flee the scene of a bombing as cars burn at a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019.AP Photo/Ben Curtishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/11_AP19015554244856.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/12_AP19015595263133.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A section of the old Tappan Zee Bridge is brought down with explosives in this view from Tarrytown, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2019.AP Photo/Seth Wenighttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/12_AP19015595263133.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/13_AP19015608440826.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Attorney General nominee William Barr is sworn in by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 15, 2019.Alex Wong/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/13_AP19015608440826.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/14_AP19017329367367.jpg?ve=1&tl=1German lawmakers attend a special session of parliament at the Reichstag building, host of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 17, 2019.AP Photo/Markus Schreiberhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/14_AP19017329367367.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/15_AP19014249133914.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Australia's James Duckworth in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019.AP Photo/Aaron Favilahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/15_AP19014249133914.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/16_AP19014249440175.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kimono-clad women celebrating turning 20 years old ride a roller coaster following a coming of age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Jan. 14, 2019.AP Photo/Koji Sasaharahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/16_AP19014249440175.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
