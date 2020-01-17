The week in pictures, Jan. 11 - Jan. 17
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
Three rare white lion cubs born in November, one male and two females explore their enclosure at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany, Jan. 15, 2020.AP Photo/Jens Meyer
A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, Jan. 16, 2020.AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
An anti-government demonstrator jumps on tires that were set on fire to block a highway as he holds a national flag, during a protest in the town of Jal el-Dib, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Jan. 14, 2020.AP Photo/Bilal Hussein
Lightning strikes as ash spew from the crater of the Taal Volcano during an eruption seen from Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 12, 2020.Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
People sit around a fire to warm themselves after a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 14, 2020.AP Photo/Rahmat Gul
An iguana shows his claw at the reptiles sanctuary and zoo in Rheinberg, Germany, Jan. 15, 2020.AP Photo/Martin Meissner
A plant sprouts from the wildfire-ravaged blackened ground near Nattai, Australia, Jan. 16, 2020.AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
Kangaroo and wallaby joeys that have been orphaned due to a mixture of road accidents, dog attacks, bushfires, and drought conditions are seen in a cart as they are treated at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in Beerwah, Australia, Jan. 15, 2020.AAP Image/Darren England/REUTERS
The articles of impeachment are carried through Statuary Hall as they pass from the House to the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 15, 2020.Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Iranian police officers take a position while protesters gather in front of Amir Kabir University to remember victims of a Ukrainian airplane shot down by an Iranian missile in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 11, 2020.AP Photo
Protesters denouncing French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the pension system march during a demonstration in Lyon, France, Jan. 16, 2020.AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
People watch as the Taal Volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2020.AP Photo/Aaron Favila
A resident clears volcanic ash from his roof in Laurel, Philippines, Jan. 14, 2020.AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florino of Chile rides his Honda motorbike during stage eleven of the Dakar Rally between Shubaytah and Haradth, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 16, 2020.AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Ed Orgeron, Grant Delpit, Patrick Queen, and Rashard Lawrence after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans, Jan. 13, 2020.Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Diana Mukhametzianova and Ilya Mironov from Russian compete in the pairs free skate at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 12, 2020.OIS/Jed Leicester
Serena Williams holds daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and the championship trophy after winning her singles finals match against Jessica Pegula at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, Jan 12, 2020.Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
People walk in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as the sun sets in New York City, Jan. 15, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershgorn
