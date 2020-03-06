The week in pictures, Feb. 29 - Mar. 6
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_AP20065567669820.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lloyd the Italian Greyhound/Whippet cross is groomed at the launch of a pop-up spa designed for dogs to use on their way to this year's Crufts dog show at Roadchef in Norton Canes, England, March 5, 2020.Fabio De Paola/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_AP20065567669820.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_AP20063826628568.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman salvages items from a tornado destroyed home in Lebanon, Tenn., March 3, 2020.AP Photo/Mark Humphreyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_AP20063826628568.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_AP20060578866516.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Houses along Hoover Beach are covered by ice from high winds and waves from Lake Erie in Hamburg, New York, Feb. 29, 2020.AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barneshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_AP20060578866516.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_IMG_20200303_191026_521.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk along the Hudson River as fog shrouds lower Manhattan in New York City, March 4, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_IMG_20200303_191026_521.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_AP20064490597428.jpg?ve=1&tl=1French urban climber, Alain Robert, scales the 472 ft Glories Tower in Barcelona, Spain, March 4, 2020.AP Photo/Joan Mateuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_AP20064490597428.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/06_AP20060660422112.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People watch as a sculpture of a bridge burns at the Maslenitsa festival at the Nikola-Lenivets art park in Nikola-Lenivets, Russia, Feb. 29, 2020.AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakovhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/06_AP20060660422112.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/07_AP20064325141119.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Boeing 747 aircraft lifts off in front of the setting sun at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, March 3, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/07_AP20064325141119.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/08_AP20061751956637.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A model wears a creation for the Givenchy fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, March 1, 2020.Vianney Le Caer/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/08_AP20061751956637.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_AP20061289103900.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man with a mask walks through Torii Gates at the Hie Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, March 1, 2020.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_AP20061289103900.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_RTS34CO1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Crowds wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2020.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmethahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_RTS34CO1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/11_AP20063579652686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Migrants walk on a road near the Ipsala border gate in Edirne, at the Turkish-Greek border, March 3, 2020.AP Photo/Emrah Gurelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/11_AP20063579652686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/12_AP20064148619707.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend a primary election night rally in Los Angeles, March 3, 2020.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/12_AP20064148619707.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/17_GettyImages-1210615479.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England, March 5, 2020.Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/17_GettyImages-1210615479.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/13_AP20065542322449.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kate the Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she tries playing hurling next to Britain's Prince William at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway, Ireland, March 5, 2020.AP Photo/Peter Morrisonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/13_AP20065542322449.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/14_AP20064133035001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea, March 4, 2020.AP Photo/Ahn Young-joonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/14_AP20064133035001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/15_IMG_20200304_154606_846.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk along the historic MacDougal Street in Greenwich Village in New York City, March 4, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/15_IMG_20200304_154606_846.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/16_AP20063793142582.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The remains of homes shattered by a tornado are scattered near Cookeville, Tenn., March 3, 2020.AP Photo/Mark Humphreyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/16_AP20063793142582.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 16