The week in pictures, Feb. 22 - Feb. 28
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/01_MG_2343_sunrise01_02232020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Geese fly past the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises in New York City, Feb. 23, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/01_MG_2343_sunrise01_02232020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/02_AP20055451498937.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Birds fly past as President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, tour the Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, Feb. 24, 2020.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/02_AP20055451498937.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/03_AP20057842797568.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An usher walks along an upper deck concourse before a spring training baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/03_AP20057842797568.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/04_AP20057316908364.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Commuters wearing masks walk across a pedestrian crosswalk in Tokyo, Feb. 26, 2020.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/04_AP20057316908364.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/05_RTS33Q3P.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A guereza monkey, Colobus Guereza, holds a newborn baby at the Prague Zoo, Feb. 26 ,2020.REUTERS/David W Cernyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/05_RTS33Q3P.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/06_AP20057085208043.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Democratic presidential candidates participate in a primary debate in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2020.AP Photo/Matt Rourkehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/06_AP20057085208043.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/07_AP20055466934684.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump tour the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Feb. 24, 2020.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/07_AP20055466934684.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/08_AP20057029889371.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A worker disinfects a public bus against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 26, 2020.AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/08_AP20057029889371.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/09_AP20056103672131.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two people wear masks as they visit the newly opened Japan Olympic Museum located near the New National Stadium, in Tokyo, Feb. 23, 2020.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/09_AP20056103672131.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/10_AP20055664762951.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man sits alone outside a bar at the Naviglio Grande canal in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2020.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/10_AP20055664762951.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/11_AP20054596580713.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two people dressed in carnival costumes stand beneath a cloud of red dust in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Feb. 23, 2020.AP Photo/Andres Gutierrezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/11_AP20054596580713.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/12_AP20057424027759.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Indian Muslim women look out of a window as security officers patrol a street in New Delhi, India, Feb. 26, 2020.AP Photo/Altaf Qadrihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/12_AP20057424027759.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/13_AP20057426402055.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Model Bella Hadid wears a creation for Mugler fashion collection during the Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Feb. 26, 2020.AP Photo/Francois Morihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/13_AP20057426402055.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/14_AP20055734687938.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Former NBA player Michael Jordan cries while speaking during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles, Feb. 24, 2020.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/14_AP20055734687938.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/15_AP20055521254166.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial in New York City, Feb. 24, 2020.AP Photo/Seth Wenighttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/15_AP20055521254166.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/16_AP20054220573816.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tyson Fury, of England, lands a right to Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas, Feb. 22, 2020.AP Photo/Isaac Brekkenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/16_AP20054220573816.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/17_AP20056848227645.jpg?ve=1&tl=1''Momotxorros'' take part in the carnival, in Alsasua, northern Spain, Feb. 25, 2020.AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientoshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/17_AP20056848227645.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/18_AP20056215589745.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump offers floral respects at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, India, Feb. 25, 2020.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/18_AP20056215589745.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
