The week in pictures, Feb. 16 - Feb. 22
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/01_IMG_8985_moon03_02192019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Super Snow Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises in New York City, Feb. 19, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/01_IMG_8985_moon03_02192019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/02_RTX6NRCJ.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sunlight hits the Horsetail Falls turning it into a "Firefall", at Yosemite National Park, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019.REUTERS/Christine Chouhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/02_RTX6NRCJ.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/03_AP19052566507904.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man takes a picture of a small snowman at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign along the Las Vegas Strip, Feb. 21, 2019.AP Photo/John Locherhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/03_AP19052566507904.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/04_AP19052480979452.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Smoke billows from Mount Etna volcano, the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes, near the Sicilian town of Catania, southern Italy, Feb. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Salvatore Allegrahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/04_AP19052480979452.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/05_AP19051328886031.jpg?ve=1&tl=1China's Sun Jianping soars through the air during training for the Nordic Combined HS130 at the Nordic Ski World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, Feb. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Matthias Schraderhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/05_AP19051328886031.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/06_AP19047540587608.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kids enjoy the sunny warm weather on a diving platform on the shore of the Lake Geneva in front of the Swiss and French Alps in Lutry, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2019.Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/06_AP19047540587608.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/07_AP19047837475921.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki bats during baseball spring training in Peoria, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/07_AP19047837475921.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/08_AP19051132156318.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A passenger jet is silhouetted against the rising full moon as it takes off from Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/08_AP19051132156318.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/09_AP19053077057986.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with Israel's Lunar Lander and an Indonesian communications satellite at space launch complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019.AP Photo/Terry Rennahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/09_AP19053077057986.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/10_AP19052789182911.jpg?ve=1&tl=1"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail following his release in Chicago, Ill., Feb. 21, 2019.AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynskihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/10_AP19052789182911.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/11_AP19048859923720.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, Paul Menard, David Ragan, and Matt DiBenedetto start a multi-car wreck between Turns 3 and 4 during the Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 17, 2019.AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhackhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/11_AP19048859923720.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/11_AP19052696573831.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Salzburg's Patson Daka celebrates after scoring during the Europa League soccer match between FC Salzburg and Club Brugge in Salzburg, Austria, Feb. 21, 2019.AP Photo/Kerstin Joenssonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/11_AP19052696573831.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/13_AP19051170552959.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Moscow City skyscrapers are seen during sunset in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 19, 2019.AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakovhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/13_AP19051170552959.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/14_AP19052491136287.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People visit the installation called 'Mirage Gstaad' by American artist Doug Aitken, in Gstaad, Switzerland, Feb. 20, 2019.Anthony Anex/Keystone via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/14_AP19052491136287.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/15_AP19051072402884.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Visitors watch the Wumen Gate wall of the Forbidden City illuminated with lights for the Lantern Festival in Beijing, Feb. 19, 2019.AP Photo/Andy Wonghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/15_AP19051072402884.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/16_IMG_8929_moon04_02192019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Super Snow Moon rises behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Feb. 19, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/02/918/516/16_IMG_8929_moon04_02192019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
