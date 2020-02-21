The week in pictures, Feb. 15 - Feb. 21
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/01_AP20049043781506.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ryan Newman goes airborne after he collided with Corey LaJoie on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at the Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 17, 2020.AP Photo/Terry Rennahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/01_AP20049043781506.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/02_AP20046534560586.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sebastian Steudtner from Germany rides a wave during a surfing session at Praia do Norte or North Beach in Nazare, Portugal, Feb. 15, 2020.AP Photo/Armando Francahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/02_AP20046534560586.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/03_AP20049824017027.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man snowboards down a slope overlooking Mount Yotei at a ski resort in Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan, Feb. 5, 2020.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/03_AP20049824017027.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/04_17_AP20046754083929.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two revelers wait at a monument for the start of the traditional alternative carnival ghost parade in Cologne, Germany, Feb. 15, 2020.AP Photo/Martin Meissnerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/04_17_AP20046754083929.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/18_AP20051598582729.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A model wears a creation that is part of the Prada women's Fall-Winter 2020-2021 collection in Milan, Italy, Feb. 20, 2020.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/18_AP20051598582729.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/05_AP20050722348732.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus swings a bat during the team's photo day at spring training baseball practice in Surprise, Arizona, Feb. 19, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/05_AP20050722348732.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/06_AP20047819059509.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ride in the presidential limousine as they take a pace lap ahead of the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 16, 2020.Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/06_AP20047819059509.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/07_AP20050248383166.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich tries to get into his house as he arrives home after his release from a Colorado prison in Chicago Feb. 19, 2020.AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogasthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/07_AP20050248383166.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/08_AP20051659893593.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Roger Stone departs federal court after being sentenced to 40 months in prison in Washington, Feb. 20, 2020.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/08_AP20051659893593.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/09_AP20051174763176.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Democratic presidential candidates, Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Bernie Sanders participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas, Feb. 19, 2020.AP Photo/John Locherhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/09_AP20051174763176.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/10_AP20049181310953.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Patients infected with the coronavirus rest at a temporary hospital converted from the Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, China, Feb. 17, 2020.Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/10_AP20049181310953.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/11_AP20051160676482.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A bus carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 20, 2020.AP Photo/Eugene Hoshikohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/11_AP20051160676482.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/12_AP20047837094614.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Blaine Henderson reaches for a mailbox as he and his friend Jonah Valdez play in the floodwaters of the Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi, Feb. 16, 2020.AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/12_AP20047837094614.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/13_AP20051542594809.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman sets a candle near the hookah bar scene where several people were killed late Wednesday in Hanau, Germany, Feb. 20, 2020.AP Photo/Martin Meissnerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/13_AP20051542594809.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/14_AP20047550781828.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A dog participates in the "Blocao" dog carnival parade along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 16, 2020.AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/14_AP20047550781828.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/15_AP20047138807795.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. heads to the basket on his way to winning the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest in Chicago, Feb. 15, 2020.AP Photo/Nam Y. Huhhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/15_AP20047138807795.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/16_AP20048055612139.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Jennifer Hudson sings a tribute to former NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna before the NBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Feb. 16, 2020.AP Photo/Nam Huhhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/16_AP20048055612139.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/17_AP20050787973845.jpg?ve=1&tl=1NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and his daughters, Brooklyn Sage and Ashlyn Olivia leave the Halifax Medical Center 42 hours after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500, in Daytona Beach, Florida, Feb. 19, 2020.Roush Racing via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/17_AP20050787973845.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17