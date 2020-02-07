The week in pictures, Feb. 1 - Feb. 7
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/01_AP20037503120489.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline that reads "ACQUITTED" at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., Feb. 6, 2020.AP Photo/ Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/01_AP20037503120489.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/02_RTS30M0Y.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl in Miami, Feb 2, 2020.REUTERS/Shannon Stapletonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/02_RTS30M0Y.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/03_AP20034056808719.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Miami, Feb. 2, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/03_AP20034056808719.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/18_AP20038082410996.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A bride watches her smartphone in a mass wedding ceremony at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2020.AP Photo/Ahn Young-joonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/18_AP20038082410996.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/04_AP20035228682316.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A worker walks among beds in a convention center that has been converted into a temporary hospital in Wuhan, China, Feb. 4, 2020.Chinatopix via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/04_AP20035228682316.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/05_AP20037185395160.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A passenger stands on a balcony of the Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored at the Yokohama Port in Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 6, 2020.AP Photo/Eugene Hoshikohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/05_AP20037185395160.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/09_AP20036130305803.jpg?ve=1&tl=1House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears her copy of President Trump's s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2020.AP Photo/Patrick Semanskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/09_AP20036130305803.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/08_GettyImages-1198754107.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rescue workers climb on a passenger plane after it skidded off a runway and broke into two pieces at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 5, 2020.Istanbul Security Directorate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/08_GettyImages-1198754107.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/06_49496463087_20db7ff82e_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano sit in chairs outside the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft after they landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Feb. 6, 2020.NASA/Bill Ingallshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/06_49496463087_20db7ff82e_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/07_AP20035830235148.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A small group of anti-government protesters set a section of the stadium on fire during the Copa Libertadores soccer game between Universidad de Chile and Brazil's SC Internacional, in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 4, 2020.AP Photo/Luis Hidalgohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/07_AP20035830235148.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/10_RTS30PEO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Supporters of Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg attend a caucus at the Maple Grove Methodist Church in West Des Moines, Iowa, Feb 3, 2020.REUTERS/Jim Bourghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/10_RTS30PEO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/16_AP20035220364278.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Paramilitary policemen wear face masks as they march in formation into a pedestrian underpass next to Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2020.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbeinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/16_AP20035220364278.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/11_AP20033786767958.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Entertainer Jay-Z photographs his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as she leaps on the field before the Super Bowl in Miami, Feb. 2, 2020.AP Photo/David J. Philliphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/11_AP20033786767958.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/15_AP20034426154899.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Chaeyon Kang from Korea performs onstage during the first day of the 48th Prix de Lausanne in Montreux, Switzerland, Feb. 3, 2020.Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/15_AP20034426154899.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/12_AP20036545194422.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prince William reacts as his team wins a table football match in London, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/12_AP20036545194422.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/13_AP20034119746837.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is doused on the sideline on way to winning the Super Bowl in Miami, Feb. 2, 2020.AP Photo/John Bazemorehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/13_AP20034119746837.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/14_AP20032415685797.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sofia Kenin of the U.S. holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Andy Wonghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/14_AP20032415685797.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/17_49495751908_398ca58d6e_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft with Expedition 61 crew members Christina Koch of NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Luca Parmitano of ESA, lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Feb. 6, 2020.NASA/Bill Ingallshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/17_49495751908_398ca58d6e_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
