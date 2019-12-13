The week in pictures, Dec. 7 - Dec. 13
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
Zookeepers holds 'Meng Yuan' and 'Meng Xiang' during a name-giving event for the young panda twins at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 9, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Sohn
A dog presses its nose against a window while watching passers-by in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 8, 2019.AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Britain's Prime Minister holds his dog Dilyn after voting in the general election at Methodist Central Hall, Westminster, London, Dec. 12, 2019.AP Photo/Frank Augstein
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Dec. 11, 2019.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Summit on Child Care and Paid Leave in the South Court Auditorium in Washington, Dec. 12, 2019.AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
A hundred activists hold portraits of President Emmanuel Macron upside down to urge France to take action during the U.N. COP 25 climate during a gathering at Place du Trocadero in Paris, Dec. 8, 2019.AP Photo/Francois Mori
Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrive at a working session at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via AP
Members of the NYPD counterterrorism unit stand in the rain before sunrise in Times Square in New York City, Dec. 11, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
Police Honor Guard members framed through a window of Grace Church, fold a flag during the funeral of Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster, in Houston, Dec. 12, 2019.Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP
An anti-government demonstrator is sprayed by a police water cannon during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 9, 2019.AP Photo/Fernando Llano
Tourists on a boat photograph the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand, Dec. 9, 2019.Michael Schade via AP
A woman enters an exhibition hall featuring an interactive installation artwork titled "Kinesis #3 – Dissolving Field" by Hiroaki Umeda in Tokyo, Dec. 11, 2019.AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
The full Cold Moon rises behind the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building in New York City, Dec. 12, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
Protesters march during a mass strike in Marseille, southern France, Dec. 10, 2019.AP Photo/Daniel Cole
Queen Suthida marches as King Maha Vajiralongkorn is transported on the royal palanquin by royal bearers during the Royal Procession marking the end of the coronation ceremony for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 12, 2019.AP Photo/Suganya Samnangjam
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, Dec.11, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
A goose is silhouetted by Christmas lights reflected on a pond in Lenexa, Kansas, Dec. 12, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
