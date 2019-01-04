Expand / Collapse search
The week in pictures, Dec. 29 - Jan. 4

Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

    Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Jan. 1, 2019.
    Brendan Esposito/AAP via AP
    Dense fog shrouds lower Manhattan in New York City, Dec. 28, 2018
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    Spectators watch the first sunrise of the new year from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Jan. 1, 2019. 
    AP Photo/J. David Ake
    A person looks at an illuminated railway bridge across the river Yamuna ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, Dec. 31, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh
    People walk past the ruins of a medieval castle on a foggy day in the Belarusian town of Novogrudok, Dec. 30, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Sergei Grits
    Clio O'Connell and Jeff Chrisholm hold hands with 3-year-old Torin O'Connell after the annual polar bear swim on Chesterman Beach in Tofino, British Columbia, Jan. 1, 2019. 
    Melissa Renwick/The Canadian Press via AP
    A mother and child walk along the beach during sunset in the southeast coastal resort of Ayia Napa in Cyprus, Dec. 31, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Petros Karadjias
    President Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the briefing room of the White House, in Washington, Jan. 3, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
    Nancy Pelosi of California, surrounded by her grandchildren and children of representatives takes the oath to become Speaker of the House in Washington, Jan. 3, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
    Flanked by first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro waves as he rides in an open car after his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Andre Penner
    Migrants run as U.S. Border Protection officers throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the border fence after they climbed the fence to get to San Diego, from Tijuana, Mexico, Jan. 1, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    A police officer walks through debris following New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, January 1, 2019.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    Switzerland's Killian Peier soars through the air during a trial jump at the third stage of the 67th four hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, Jan. 3, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
    A stag bellows on a cold morning in Bushy Park, south west London, Jan. 4, 2019.
    AP Photo/Matt Dunham
    An airplane passed by the moon at sunrise over Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 29, 2018.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    A man watches the fireworks exploding over Copacabana Beach during the New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Leo Correa
