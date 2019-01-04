The week in pictures, Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/01_AP18365498481078.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Jan. 1, 2019.Brendan Esposito/AAP via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/01_AP18365498481078.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/02_20181228200250_IMG_2642.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dense fog shrouds lower Manhattan in New York City, Dec. 28, 2018Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/02_20181228200250_IMG_2642.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/03_AP19001486264346.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Spectators watch the first sunrise of the new year from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Jan. 1, 2019.AP Photo/J. David Akehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/03_AP19001486264346.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/04_AP18365244828924.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A person looks at an illuminated railway bridge across the river Yamuna ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, Dec. 31, 2018.AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singhhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/04_AP18365244828924.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/05_AP18364593702839.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk past the ruins of a medieval castle on a foggy day in the Belarusian town of Novogrudok, Dec. 30, 2018.AP Photo/Sergei Gritshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/05_AP18364593702839.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/06_AP19001803048714.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Clio O'Connell and Jeff Chrisholm hold hands with 3-year-old Torin O'Connell after the annual polar bear swim on Chesterman Beach in Tofino, British Columbia, Jan. 1, 2019.Melissa Renwick/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/06_AP19001803048714.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/07_AP18365617505057.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A mother and child walk along the beach during sunset in the southeast coastal resort of Ayia Napa in Cyprus, Dec. 31, 2018.AP Photo/Petros Karadjiashttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/07_AP18365617505057.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/08_AP19003784813728.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the briefing room of the White House, in Washington, Jan. 3, 2019.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/08_AP19003784813728.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/09_AP19003720539737.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Nancy Pelosi of California, surrounded by her grandchildren and children of representatives takes the oath to become Speaker of the House in Washington, Jan. 3, 2019.AP Photo/Carolyn Kasterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/09_AP19003720539737.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/10_AP19001636527108.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Flanked by first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro waves as he rides in an open car after his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2019.AP Photo/Andre Pennerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/10_AP19001636527108.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/11_AP19001535030706.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Migrants run as U.S. Border Protection officers throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the border fence after they climbed the fence to get to San Diego, from Tijuana, Mexico, Jan. 1, 2019.AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olzahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/11_AP19001535030706.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/12_MG_20190101_014152_151.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A police officer walks through debris following New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, January 1, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/12_MG_20190101_014152_151.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/13_AP19003459136332.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Switzerland's Killian Peier soars through the air during a trial jump at the third stage of the 67th four hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, Jan. 3, 2019.AP Photo/Matthias Schraderhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/13_AP19003459136332.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/14_AP19004367208503.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A stag bellows on a cold morning in Bushy Park, south west London, Jan. 4, 2019.AP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/14_AP19004367208503.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/15_IMG_20181229_114700_280.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An airplane passed by the moon at sunrise over Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 29, 2018.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/15_IMG_20181229_114700_280.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/16_AP19001106049831.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man watches the fireworks exploding over Copacabana Beach during the New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2019.AP Photo/Leo Correahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/16_AP19001106049831.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
