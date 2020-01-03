The week in pictures, Dec. 28 - Jan. 3
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
Deer graze in the early morning mist in Richmond Park as cyclists ride past in London, Dec. 30, 2019.REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks marking the start of the new year explode over the London Eye Ferris wheel by the River Thames in London, Jan. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Confetti fills the air over revelers as the clock counts down to the new year during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, Dec. 31, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
A vehicle burns at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 3, 2020.Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP
Wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia, Dec. 30, 2019.Glen Morey via AP
Protesters burn property in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 31, 2019.AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed
A man watches fireworks exploding over Copacabana Beach during the New Year's celebrations, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Bruna Prado
Jan Hoerl of Austria soars through the air during the trial round of the second stage of the 68th four hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Jan. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
The sun sets on the Empire State Building in New York City on December 31, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
A cyclist pedals across a crossing amidst early morning dense fog in New Delhi, India, Dec. 30, 2019.AP Photo/Manish Swarup
The first sunrise of 2020 brings deep orange and pink colors over the Duluth Harbor North and South Breakwater Lighthouses in Duluth, Minnesota, Jan. 1, 2020.Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP
People line the pier in Key Largo, Florida, to watch the last sunset of the year, Dec. 31, 2019.AP Photo/J. David Ake
The Washington Monument, partially obscured by late evening fog, is visible as a man stands at the Reflecting Pool in Washington, Dec. 29, 2019.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
A Humboldt penguin swims in a pool during the annual stocktake at the London Zoo, Jan. 2, 2020.AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Marco Fois dives into the Tiber river from the 59 foot high Cavour Bridge in Rome, Jan. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
People wade through floodwaters at Jatibening on the outskirt of Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
Pope Francis kisses a statue of Baby Jesus as he presides over a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Jan. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
Department of Sanitation workers sweep up confetti the morning after New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, Jan. 1, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
