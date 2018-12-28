The week in pictures, Dec. 22 - Dec. 28
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/01_nyc-glow.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A blue glow lights up the sky behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan after a Con Ed transformer exploded in New York City, Dec. 27, 2018.Hoboken Police Dept/Chief Ken Ferrantehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/01_nyc-glow.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/02_AP18360649602338.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A girl skates across a frozen pond in Freeport, Maine, Dec. 26, 2018.AP Photo/Robert F. Bukatyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/02_AP18360649602338.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/03_AP18356101873869.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The full moon rises beyond a crabapple tree decorated with more than 20,000 lights in Lee's Summit, Missouri, Dec. 21, 2108.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/03_AP18356101873869.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/04_AP18359451698817.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Seagulls fly at a beach of the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, Dec. 25, 2018.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/04_AP18359451698817.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/05_GettyImages-1075376738.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sun shines through trees in the Taunus region near Koenigstein, western Germany, Dec. 28, 2018.Frank Rumpenhorst/AFP/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/05_GettyImages-1075376738.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/06_RTX6JV9W.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man rides a rickshaw on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, Dec. 26, 2018.REUTERS/Adnan Abidihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/06_RTX6JV9W.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/07_AP18358464809677.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A column of smoke comes out of the Etna volcano in Catania, Italy, Dec. 24, 2018.AP Photo/Salvatore Allegrahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/07_AP18358464809677.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/08_AP18359240675177.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Border patrol officers stand at the beach on the U.S. side of the fence between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, Dec. 24, 2018.AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olzahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/08_AP18359240675177.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/09_AP18356474534687.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The U.S. Capitol dome is seen past the base of the Washington Monument just before sunrise in Washington, Dec. 22, 2018.AP Photo/Carolyn Kasterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/09_AP18356474534687.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/10_AP18360702735113.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 26, 2018.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/10_AP18360702735113.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/11_AP18360463655462.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of the Grove and Rufford Hunt, formed in 1952 take part in a traditional Boxing Day hunt, near Bawtry in South Yorkshire, England, Dec. 26, 2018.Danny Lawson/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/11_AP18360463655462.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/12_GettyImages-1086572510.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King's Lynn, England, Dec. 25, 2018.Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/12_GettyImages-1086572510.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/13_AP18357552683972.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Indian brides sit together for a group photograph during a mass wedding in Surat, India, Dec. 23, 2018.AP Photo/Ajit Solankihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/13_AP18357552683972.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/14_AP18357677130516.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon shines behind a building decorated with an illuminated Christmas ornament as an aircraft prepares for landing in Larnaca, Cyprus, Dec. 23, 2018.AP Photo/Petros Karadjiashttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/14_AP18357677130516.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/15_AP18359246082128.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People inspect the damage at a tsunami-ravaged village in Sumur, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018.AP Photo/Tatan Syuflanahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/15_AP18359246082128.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/16_AP18360741148318.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, speaks at a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 26, 2018.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/16_AP18360741148318.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 15