The week in pictures, Dec. 1-Dec. 7
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
Former U.S. President George W. Bush follows a military honor guard as they carry the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Dec. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Trump salutes as he and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects as Former President George H. W. Bush lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Dec. 3, 2018. AP Photo/Morry Gash
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter participate in the State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral in Washington, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
The sun rises behind Special Air Mission 41, the plane that will transfer the casket of former President George H.W. Bush to Washington, in Houston, Dec. 3, 2018. AP Photo/Eric Gay
The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-11 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, December 3, 2018. AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas, Dec. 6, 2018. AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Celebrants take part in a traditional ceremony in which Mexico's newly sworn-in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is formally anointed leader by indigenous groups, at the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Dec. 1, 2018. AP Photo/Christian Palma
The Canton Tower performs a light show during the 2018 Guangzhou International Light Festival in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, December 2, 2018. VCG via Getty Images
Kids are silhouetted against holiday lights reflecting off a pond in a park in Lenexa, Kansas, Nov. 30, 2018. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Sully, President George H.W. Bush's service dog lies in front of his casket in Houston, Dec. 2, 2018. Evan Sisley/Office George H.W. Bush via AP
A Mandarin duck flutters in a pond in Central Park in New York City, Dec. 5, 2018. AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Fans of Colombia's Junior burn a flare in the stands prior a Copa Sudamericana first leg final match against Brazil's Atletico Paranaense at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Dec. 5, 2018. AP Photo/Fernando Vergara
Model Gigi Hadid poses on the red carpet on the occasion of the 2019 Pirelli Calendar event in Milan, Italy, Dec. 5, 2018. AP Photo/Luca Bruno
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leaps over Chicago Bears strong safety Adrian Amos during an NFL football game in East Rutherford, Dec. 2, 2018. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
The NASA InSight lander is pictured on Mars, Dec. 7, 2018. NASA
Former President George W. Bush touches the casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the State Funeral in Washington, Dec. 5, 2018. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas, Dec. 6, 2018. AP Photo/David J. Phillip
