The week in pictures, Aug. 3 - Aug. 9
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/01_AP19214584682538.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Competitors jump into the water during a high diving competition in Hrimezdice, Czech Republic, Aug. 2, 2019.AP Photo/Petr David Josekhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/01_AP19214584682538.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/02_AP19219044608132.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A bolt of lightning illuminates clouds over the White House during a thunderstorm in Washington, Aug. 6, 2019.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/02_AP19219044608132.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/03_IMG_20190807_200238_096.jpg?ve=1&tl=1One World Trade Center is hit by a lightning bolt during a thunderstorm in New York City, Aug. 7, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/03_IMG_20190807_200238_096.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/04_24023_Hi-res-for-print.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Joey the koala is held by a zoo employee after having a cast put on his arm following a fall from a tree at the Werribee Open Range Zoo in Werribee, Australia, Aug. 3, 2019.Werribee Open Range Zoohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/04_24023_Hi-res-for-print.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/05_AP19217043648377.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mourners pause for a prayer as they gather for a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2019.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/05_AP19217043648377.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/07_AP19218858362555.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket with the Israeli-owned Amos 17 commercial communications satellite lifts off from space launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Aug. 6, 2019.AP Photo/John Raouxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/07_AP19218858362555.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/08__AP19216710170542.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Saudi honor guard performs during a military parade in preparation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 4, 2019.AP Photo/Amr Nabihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/08__AP19216710170542.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/09_AP19215827637127.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Evita Griskenas of United States competes for the gold medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Aug. 3, 2019.AP Photo/Fernando Llanohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/09_AP19215827637127.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/10_AP19216307009345.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Spain's Maverick Vinales rides during a warm-up session for the MotoGP race at the Czech Republic motorcycle Grand Prix in Brno, Czech Republic, Aug. 4, 2019.AP Photo/Petr David Josekhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/10_AP19216307009345.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/11_IMG_20190808_205630_510.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A thunderstorm moves across the Hudson River toward the Vessel at Hudson Yards in New York City, Aug. 8, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/11_IMG_20190808_205630_510.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/12_AP19220711315345.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An aircraft passes the sun as it approaches the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 8, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/12_AP19220711315345.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/13_IMG_20190806_221202_302.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises over a flag at sunset in Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 6, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/13_IMG_20190806_221202_302.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/14_AP19221028593340.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Baltimore Ravens Kenny Young sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in Baltimore, Aug. 8, 2019.AP Photo/Nick Wasshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/14_AP19221028593340.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
