The week in pictures, Aug. 8-Aug. 14
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/01_IMG_2037.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Morning fog shrouds lower Manhattan in New York City as a man runs through the 9/11 Empty Sky Memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 9, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/01_IMG_2037.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/02_AP20221240235626.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sky above Calton Hill is lit up by My Light Shines On, an outdoor light installation for the 2020 Edinburgh International Festival, Aug. 7.Jane Barlow/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/02_AP20221240235626.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/03_AP20224651940634.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister back to riot police during a demonstration following last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 11, 2020.AP Photo/Felipe Danahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/03_AP20224651940634.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/04_AP20224771942149.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Marley Wentworth, of Newfield, Maine, surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River at Indian's Last Leap, a popular swimming hole in Springvale, Maine, Aug. 11, 2020.AP Photo/Robert F. Bukatyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/04_AP20224771942149.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/05_AP20226537267466.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mechanics practice a tire change on Charles Leclerc's Ferrari during preparations ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Aug. 13, 2020.AP Photo/Emilio Morenattihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/05_AP20226537267466.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/06_AP20226461766446.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Soldiers disinfect the closed Christ the Redeemer site to prepare for what tourism officials hope will be a surge in visitors in the upcoming weekend as health restrictions are eased amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 13, 2020.AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/06_AP20226461766446.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/07_IMG_2234_fountain01_08112020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A young boy cools off under a rainbow in a fountain on a warm summer day in Hoboken, New Jersey, Aug. 11, 2020. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/07_IMG_2234_fountain01_08112020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/08_AP20224594492335.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fruit and vegetable vendors, wearing masks against the spread of the COVID-19 infections, wait for customers at a market in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 11, 2020.AP Photo/Andreea Alexandruhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/08_AP20224594492335.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/09_AP20221509143226.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People enjoy the hot weather on the beach in Bournemouth, England, Aug. 8, 2020.Andrew Matthews/PA via Ahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/09_AP20221509143226.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/10_AP20225836525397.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, Aug. 12, 2020.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/10_AP20225836525397.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/11_AP20225761163660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris arrive to speak at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2020.AP Photo/Carolyn Kasterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/11_AP20225761163660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/12_AP20223594404471.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Debris and rubble cover the ground in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore, Aug. 10, 2020.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/12_AP20223594404471.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/13_AP20223622009536.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode during clashes near the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 10, 2020.AP Photo/Felipe Danahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/13_AP20223622009536.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/14_AP20224438257778.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The wife of Rami Kaaki, one of ten firefighters who were killed during the last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, mourns during her husband's funeral at the firefighter headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 11, 2020.AP Photo/Hussein Mallahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/14_AP20224438257778.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/15_AP20222076457312.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino grimaces after getting hit by a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Aug. 8, 2020.AP Photo/Manuel Balce Cenetahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/15_AP20222076457312.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/16_AP20226456810435.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Indian paramilitary soldiers wearing face masks participate in the final dress rehearsals for India's Independence Day celebrations in Gauhati, India, Aug. 13, 2020.AP Photo/Anupam Nathhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/16_AP20226456810435.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/17_AP20226180323590.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A helicopter drops water on the Lake Hughes fire in Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita, California, Aug. 12, 2020.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/17_AP20226180323590.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/18_AP20223045693406.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Collin Morikawa reacts as the top of the Wanamaker Trophy falls after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in San Francisco, Aug. 9, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/18_AP20223045693406.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
