The week in pictures, Aug. 31 - Sept. 6
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/01_AP19248533624708.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen in Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/01_AP19248533624708.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/02_AP19246710896178.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Volunteers walk under the wind and rain from Hurricane Dorian through a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Causarina Bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/02_AP19246710896178.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/03_EDiRRfnX4AEeVzK.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The charter dive boat "Conception" after it caught fire killing 34 people off Santa Cruz Island, near the coast of Ventura County, Calif. Sept. 2, 2019.Ventura County Fired Departmenthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/03_EDiRRfnX4AEeVzK.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/04_MG_7685_lights03_09042019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The annual Tribute in Light, marking the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center is tested as lightning illuminates the sky over lower Manhattan in New York City, Sept 4, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/04_MG_7685_lights03_09042019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/05_AP19245290078076.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An aircraft passes the rising sun as it takes off at the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 2, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/05_AP19245290078076.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/06_AP19244677439767.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Seagulls fly toward a woman feeding them french fries from her car on Taino beach before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sept. 1, 2019.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/06_AP19244677439767.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/07_IMG_4998_sunrise04_08302019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A seagull sits on a railing in front of the skyline of midtown Manhattan as the sun rises in New York City, Aug. 30, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/07_IMG_4998_sunrise04_08302019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/08_AP19246638505957.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The eye of Hurricane Dorian is seen from the International Space Station, Sept. 2, 2019.Nick Hague/NASA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/08_AP19246638505957.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/09_AP19246824023678.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People gather around a torii gate as they watch the sunrise from the summit of Mount Fuji in Japan, Aug. 3, 2019.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/09_AP19246824023678.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/10_AP19248269219143.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Princess Charlotte with her brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, Sept. 5, 2019.Aaron Chown/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/10_AP19248269219143.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/11_AP19249106805847.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Serena Williams reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, Sept. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Charles Krupahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/11_AP19249106805847.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/12_AP19244724109140.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander reacts after pitching a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Sept. 1, 2019.Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/12_AP19244724109140.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/13_AP19249100759478.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Chicago Bears' Prince Amukamara breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Jimmy Graham during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sept. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogasthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/13_AP19249100759478.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/14_AP19247265809025.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A mobile street vendor pushes a food cart while crossing a busy intersection in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 4, 2019.AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/14_AP19247265809025.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/15_AP19248521563816.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Nuns take photos as Pope Francis presides over a meeting at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, in Maputo, Mozambique, Sept. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/15_AP19248521563816.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/16_AP19247644193357.jpg?ve=1&tl=1George Bolter and his parents walk through the remains of his home destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in the Pine Bay neighborhood of Freeport, Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/16_AP19247644193357.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/17_AP19249052527946.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Keikyu express train sits derailed after its collision with a truck in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Sept. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Eugene Hoshikohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/17_AP19249052527946.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 16