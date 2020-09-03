Expand / Collapse search
The week in pictures, Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!

    David Blaine performs the stunt "Ascension" in Page, Arizona, Sept. 2, 2020. 
    David Becker/Getty Images
    A lightning strike moves across the sky as President Trump arrives during a storm at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Aug. 28, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
    A couple walks along the Malecon at sunset in Havana, Cuba, Aug. 31, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
    A man runs on a small road before sunrise in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 1, 2020.
    AP Photo/Michael Probst
    Ali Mohammad a Kashmiri villager with his grandson Burhan Ahmed keeps a watch on their cattle from a hilltop on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, Aug. 31, 2020.
    AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    The sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, August 30, 2020
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    Policemen on horseback patrol on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Sept. 1, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
    The pack rides during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Privas, France, Sept. 2, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Christophe Ena
    The moon rises over the Empire State Building in New York City, Aug. 30, 2020.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    A woman kneels in front of a riot police line as they block Belarusian opposition supporters in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 30, 2020. 
    AP Photo
    Students attend a ceremony to kick off the new semester in Wuhan High School in Wuhan, China, Sept. 1, 2020. 
    Chinatopix Via AP
    People wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his first general audience with the faithful since February at the Vatican, Sept. 2, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
    U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III speaks outside his campaign headquarters after conceding defeat to incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary, in Watertown, Massachusets, Sept. 1, 2020.
    AP Photo/Charles Krupa
    An anti-government protester throws a stone toward riot police during a protest near Parliament Square, In Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 1, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Bilal Hussein
    The full moon rises behind the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Sept. 1, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
    Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Anastasija Sevastova, of Latvia, during their first-round US Open match in New York, Aug. 31, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix in Spa, Belgium, Aug. 30, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Francisco Seco
    New York Mets center fielder Jake Marisnick hits the center-field wall while chasing a triple by Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino during their baseball game, in Baltimore, Sept. 2, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
