The week in pictures, Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/01_GettyImages-1270310768.jpg?ve=1&tl=1David Blaine performs the stunt "Ascension" in Page, Arizona, Sept. 2, 2020.David Becker/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/01_GettyImages-1270310768.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/02_AP20242066926160.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A lightning strike moves across the sky as President Trump arrives during a storm at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Aug. 28, 2020.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/02_AP20242066926160.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/03_AP20245059492683.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A couple walks along the Malecon at sunset in Havana, Cuba, Aug. 31, 2020.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/03_AP20245059492683.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/04_AP20245203699341.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man runs on a small road before sunrise in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/04_AP20245203699341.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/05_AP20244431490302.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ali Mohammad a Kashmiri villager with his grandson Burhan Ahmed keeps a watch on their cattle from a hilltop on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, Aug. 31, 2020.AP Photo/ Dar Yasinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/05_AP20244431490302.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/06_IMG_20200830_073119_106.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, August 30, 2020Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/06_IMG_20200830_073119_106.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/07_AP20245490739398.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Policemen on horseback patrol on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Sept. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Rafiq Maqboolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/07_AP20245490739398.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/08_AP20246462542348.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The pack rides during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Gap and finish in Privas, France, Sept. 2, 2020.AP Photo/Christophe Enahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/08_AP20246462542348.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/09_IMG_20200830_195722_097.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises over the Empire State Building in New York City, Aug. 30, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/09_IMG_20200830_195722_097.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/10_AP20243461764679.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman kneels in front of a riot police line as they block Belarusian opposition supporters in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 30, 2020.AP Photohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/10_AP20243461764679.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/11_AP20245388284271.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Students attend a ceremony to kick off the new semester in Wuhan High School in Wuhan, China, Sept. 1, 2020.Chinatopix Via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/11_AP20245388284271.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/12_AP20246353905515.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his first general audience with the faithful since February at the Vatican, Sept. 2, 2020.AP Photo/Andrew Medichinihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/12_AP20246353905515.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/13_AP20246097768230.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III speaks outside his campaign headquarters after conceding defeat to incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary, in Watertown, Massachusets, Sept. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Charles Krupahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/13_AP20246097768230.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/14_AP20245584873762.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An anti-government protester throws a stone toward riot police during a protest near Parliament Square, In Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Bilal Husseinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/14_AP20245584873762.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/15_AP20245208596795.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The full moon rises behind the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Sept. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Emrah Gurelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/15_AP20245208596795.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/16_AP20244770829348.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Anastasija Sevastova, of Latvia, during their first-round US Open match in New York, Aug. 31, 2020.AP Photo/Frank Franklin IIhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/16_AP20244770829348.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/17_AP20243518926115.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix in Spa, Belgium, Aug. 30, 2020.AP Photo/Francisco Secohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/17_AP20243518926115.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/18_AP20246763533179.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York Mets center fielder Jake Marisnick hits the center-field wall while chasing a triple by Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino during their baseball game, in Baltimore, Sept. 2, 2020.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/18_AP20246763533179.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
