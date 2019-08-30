The week in pictures, Aug. 24 - Aug. 30
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
Sheep leap from a truck as they arrive for the annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship in Midway, Utah, Aug. 28, 2019. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Smoke rises over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Aug. 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A helicopter drops water over a hill stopping a wildfire in the eastern Athens suburb of Vironas as the ancient Acropolis hill is seen in the background, Aug. 28, 2019. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
Technicians stand in front of exploding pyrotechnics during an international air show in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 24, 2019. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
The sun rises behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan, in New York City, Aug. 24, 2019. FOX News/Gary Hershorn
A quad scull of rowers begins their workout on Casco Bay as the sun starts to peak over Great Diamond Island, in Portland, Maine, Aug. 28, 2019. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
A reveler lies in a puddle of squashed tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 28, 2019. AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
The first subway of the day arrives at a station in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 24, 2019. AP Photo/Michael Probst
Stars fill the sky over Bau village located on Kayapo indigenous territory in Altamira in Brazil's Amazon, Aug. 26, 2019. AP Photo/Leo Correa
The skyline of lower Manhattan glows in gold as the sun sets in New York City, Aug 27, 2019. FOX News/Gary Hershorn
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump participate in a G-7 Working Session on the Global Economy, Foreign Policy, and Security Affairs the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 25, 2019. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Police and demonstrators clash during a protest in Hong Kong, Aug. 24, 2019. AP Photo/Vincent Yu
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks during a news conference following the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29. AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits a return to Timea Babos during her second-round victory at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Aug. 29, 2019. AP Photo/Charles Krupa
SpaceX's Starhopper, the first prototype for its Mars-colonizing Starship vehicle lifts off during a short test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019. SpaceX
The setting sun drops behind a mosque and the landmark Jiddah fountain, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 29, 2019. AP Photo/Amr Nabil
