The week in pictures, Aug. 22-Aug. 28
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/01_GettyImages-1269227400.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fireworks are seen above the Washington Monument and the White House at the conclusion of the final day of the Republican National Convention in Washington, Aug. 27, 2020.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Imagehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/01_GettyImages-1269227400.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/02_AP20240529490876.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Chris Johnson sits outside his destroyed home after Hurricane Laura moved through Lake Charles, La,, Aug. 27, 2020.AP Photo/Gerald Herberthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/02_AP20240529490876.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/03_AP20233820997869.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Scorched homes and vehicles fill Spanish Flat Mobile Villa following the LNU Lightning Complex fires in Napa County, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/03_AP20233820997869.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/04_AP20241104560745.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for his acceptance speech to the Republican National Committee Convention on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Aug. 27, 2020.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/04_AP20241104560745.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/05_AP20239482924469.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Italian marine biologist Monica Blasi looks up as she swims towards the light, off the coast of Filicudi, in the Sicilian Aeolian Islands archipelago, Italy, Aug. 23, 2020.AP Photo/Alessandro Trovatihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/05_AP20239482924469.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/06_AP20239101096125.jpg?ve=1&tl=1First lady Melania Trump arrives to speak on the second day of the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Aug. 25, 2020.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/06_AP20239101096125.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/07_AP20236806390965.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Takuma Sato, of Japan, kisses the yard of bricks on the start/finish line after winning the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, Aug. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Conroyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/07_AP20236806390965.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/08_AP20236767429130.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer lifts the trophy after they won the Champions League final soccer match against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2020.Matthew Childs/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/08_AP20236767429130.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/09_AP20237362463942.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Santas have their temperature taken as they attend a socially distanced Santa school training at Southwark Cathedral in London, Aug. 24, 2020.AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworthhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/09_AP20237362463942.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/10_AP20237496069250.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A museum employee looks toward a marble statue of Crouching Venus during a preview at The British Museum in London, Aug. 24, 2020.AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworthhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/10_AP20237496069250.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/11_MG_0380_lightning-02_08272020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A bolt of lightning strikes next to lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center during a thunderstorm in New York City, Aug. 27, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/11_MG_0380_lightning-02_08272020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/12_AP20240332639727.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks through a building in Tokyo, Aug. 27, 2020.AP Photo/Eugene Hoshikohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/12_AP20240332639727.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/13_GettyImages-1228205258.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man grabs his chest after being shot during clashes between protesters and armed civilians over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis., Aug. 25, 2020.Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/13_GettyImages-1228205258.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/14_GettyImages-1228226689.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man looks at the damage inside the Capitol One Bank Tower after having its windows blown out by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, La., Aug. 27, 2020.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/14_GettyImages-1228226689.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/15_RTX7RFGR.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man on a bike rides past a city truck on fire outside the Kenosha County Courthouse during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Aug. 23, 2020.Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel /REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/15_RTX7RFGR.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/16_AP20236727380274.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fire consumes land recently deforested by cattle farmers in the Amazon forest in Novo Progresso, Brazil, Aug. 23, 2020.AP Photo/Andre Pennerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/16_AP20236727380274.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/17_AP20237581360971.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A schoolyard sits empty at the Benito Juarez school, closed amid the coronavirus virus as students return to online learning in Mexico City, Aug. 24, 2020.AP Photo/Fernando Llanohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/17_AP20237581360971.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/18_AP20238182311660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A flag flies over a department of corrections building ablaze during protests sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis., Aug. 24, 2020.AP Photo/Morry Gashhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/18_AP20238182311660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
