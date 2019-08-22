The week in pictures, Aug. 17 - Aug. 23
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/01_EClqe5oXkAErV0p.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Royal Air Force flight team, the Red Arrows fly above New York City during a flyover for the New York International Air Show, Aug. 22, 2019.Royal Air Force/SAC Rose Buchananhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/01_EClqe5oXkAErV0p.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/02_AP19233269383064.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An airplane passes the rising sun as it approaches the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 21, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/02_AP19233269383064.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/03_AP19233850932221.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Air Force One sits on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after President Trump returned from a trip to Louisville, Aug. 21, 2019,AP Photo/Susan Walshhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/03_AP19233850932221.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/04_IMG_20190821_180445_rainbow01_08212019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman photographs a rainbow after it formed following a thunderstorm over the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York City, Aug. 21, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/04_IMG_20190821_180445_rainbow01_08212019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/05_AP19232697516083.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A sunflower blooms on a field after sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/05_AP19232697516083.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/06_AP19233502292901.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An early-rising couple is rewarded with a colorful sunrise over Casco Bay, in Portland, Maine, Aug. 21, 2019.AP Photo/Robert F. Bukatyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/06_AP19233502292901.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/07_5690654.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, Aug. 22, 2019.U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Jensen Stidhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/07_5690654.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/08_AP19232066260909.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A large Iceberg floats away as the sun sets near Kulusuk, Greenland, Aug. 15, 2019.AP Photo/Felipe Danahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/08_AP19232066260909.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/09_AP19232804267029.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Couples dance during a show prior to the finals of the Salon category at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/09_AP19232804267029.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/10_RTS2NBPZ.jpg?ve=1&tl=19-year-old Reed Elliotte stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to U.S. President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Aug. 21, 2019.REUTERS/Kevin Lamarquehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/10_RTS2NBPZ.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/11_AP19234502516868.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson places his foot on a table as he talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Aug. 22, 2019.Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/11_AP19234502516868.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/12_RTS2NAJG.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London, Aug. 21, 2019.REUTERS/Hannah McKayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/12_RTS2NAJG.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/13_AP19233075005276.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Barrington, R.I.'s Miles Fontaine is hit by a pitch from Elizabeth, N.J.'s Derek Escobar during their baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Aug. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Tom E. Puskarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/13_AP19233075005276.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/14_IMG_5439_moon04_08162019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises behind the Empire State Building and Hudson Yards in New York City, Aug. 17, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/14_IMG_5439_moon04_08162019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
