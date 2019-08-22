Expand / Collapse search
The week in pictures, Aug. 17 - Aug. 23

Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!

    The Royal Air Force flight team, the Red Arrows fly above New York City during a flyover for the New York International Air Show, Aug. 22, 2019.
    Royal Air Force/SAC Rose Buchanan
    An airplane passes the rising sun as it approaches the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 21, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Michael Probst
    Air Force One sits on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after President Trump returned from a trip to Louisville, Aug. 21, 2019, 
    AP Photo/Susan Walsh
    A woman photographs a rainbow after it formed following a thunderstorm over the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York City, Aug. 21, 2019. 
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    A sunflower blooms on a field after sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 20, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Michael Probst
    An early-rising couple is rewarded with a colorful sunrise over Casco Bay, in Portland, Maine, Aug. 21, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
    The Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, Aug. 22, 2019. 
    U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Jensen Stidham
    A large Iceberg floats away as the sun sets near Kulusuk, Greenland, Aug. 15, 2019.
    AP Photo/Felipe Dana
    Couples dance during a show prior to the finals of the Salon category at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 20, 2019.
    AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
    9-year-old Reed Elliotte stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to U.S. President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Aug. 21, 2019. 
    REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson places his foot on a table as he talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Aug. 22, 2019. 
    Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP
    A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London, Aug. 21, 2019. 
    REUTERS/Hannah McKay 
    Barrington, R.I.'s Miles Fontaine is hit by a pitch from Elizabeth, N.J.'s Derek Escobar during their baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Aug. 20, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar
    The moon rises behind the Empire State Building and Hudson Yards in New York City, Aug. 17, 2019. 
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
