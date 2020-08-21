The week in pictures, Aug. 15-Aug. 21
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/01_AP20230122771865.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lightning illuminates the sky over the eastern span of the Bay Bridge as a storm passed through San Francisco, Aug. 16, 2020.Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/01_AP20230122771865.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/02_AP20232438477846.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Nichols works to save his home as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Vacaville, California, Aug. 19, 2020.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/02_AP20232438477846.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/03_AP20230834794621.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A rainbow is seen over the White House in Washington, Aug. 17, 2020.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/03_AP20230834794621.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/04_AP20225280635430.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wears a variety of face masks he made to protect against the coronavirus in Hong Kong, Aug. 16, 2020.AP Photo/Vincent Yhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/04_AP20225280635430.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/05_AP20232527230750.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bathers relax under umbrellas on a beach in Gran Canaria Island, Spain, Aug. 19, 2020.AP Photo/Emilio Morenattihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/05_AP20232527230750.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/06_AP20229104310491.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A lone foul ball sits in an aisle as an Arizona Diamondbacks ballboy watches from the stands during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Phoenix, Aug. 15, 2020.AP Photo/Matt Yorkhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/06_AP20229104310491.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/07_AP20229725408266.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Aug. 16, 2020.Josep Lago, Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/07_AP20229725408266.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/08_AP20228848840671.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A bag with fresh sardines to be used for bait is carried by Edward Murat before going to the beach for a day of open sea fishing at Playa Escondida in La Guaira, Venezuela, Aug. 14, 2020.AP Photo/Matias Delacroihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/08_AP20228848840671.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/09_AP20232442314135.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A polar bear refreshes in the water on a hot summer day at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, German, Aug. 19, 2020..AP Photo/Martin Meissnerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/09_AP20232442314135.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/10_AP20231502312219.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An injured cow is flown by helicopter due to its unfitness for a cattle drive at Klausen Pass in Switzerland, on Aug. 18, 2020.Urs Flueeler/Keystone via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/10_AP20231502312219.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/11_AP20234125711665.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris along with spouses Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff raise their arms as fireworks go off during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 20, 2020.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/11_AP20234125711665.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/13_AP20231417201255.jpg?ve=1&tl=1German chancellor Angela Merkel prepares her face mask during her visit in Germany's most populated federal state North Rhine-Westphalia in Duesseldorf, Germany, Aug. 18, 2020.AP Photo/Martin Meissnerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/13_AP20231417201255.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/13_nasa-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hurricane Genevieve is photographed from the Internation Space Station, Aug. 19, 2020.Chris Cassidy/NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/13_nasa-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/12_AP20231411734468.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A group of people sits inside a hot tub boat, sailing on the River Thames at Canary Wharf in London, Aug. 18, 2020.Victoria Jones/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/12_AP20231411734468.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/14_AP20229012830207.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Seattle Mariners' Kyle Lewis leaps at the wall while trying to catch a home run by Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel during a baseball game in Houston, Aug. 15, 2020.AP Photo/David J. Philliphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/14_AP20229012830207.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/15_AP20232094095197.jpg?ve=1&tl=1LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the ball against Gary Trent Jr. of the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA basketball first-round playoff game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida Aug. 18, 2020.Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/15_AP20232094095197.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/17_AP20230772340181.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters against the government's quarantine policies to contain COVID-19 fill July 9th Avenue, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 17, 2020.AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/17_AP20230772340181.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/18_AP20232126020843.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A mobile home and car burn at the Spanish Flat Mobile Villa as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Napa County, California, Aug. 18, 2020.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/18_AP20232126020843.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17