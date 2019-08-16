The week in pictures, Aug. 10 - Aug. 16
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/01_AP19224074123732.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Simone Biles competes on the beam during the senior women's competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Aug. 11, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/01_AP19224074123732.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/02_AP19227445575095.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two paddle boarders stop to watch the sunrise on a stormy morning in Sanibel, Florida, Aug. 15, 2019.AP Photo/J. David Akehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/02_AP19227445575095.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/03_AP19223825204269.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Visitors stand in front of a wall projection during the Genius Loci Festival in Weimar, Germany, Aug. 11, 2019.AP Photo/Jens Meyerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/03_AP19223825204269.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/04_AP19224684046484.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk near the statue 'The Motherland Calls' under reconstruction in Mamayev Kurgan, the main place of the Battle of Stalingrad memorial, during sunset in Volgograd, Russia, Aug. 12, 2019.AP Photo/Dmitriy Rogulinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/04_AP19224684046484.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/05_AP19224393374022.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The famous Kalyazin Bell Tower, part of the submerged monastery of St. Nicholas, is seen in the morning fog in the town of Kalyazin north-east of Moscow, Russia, August 12, 2019.AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/05_AP19224393374022.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/06_RTS2ML8C.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Ural Airlines Airbus 321 passenger plane sits in a cornfield following an emergency landing near Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow Region, Russia, Aug. 15, 2019.REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/06_RTS2ML8C.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/07_AP19225593152081.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A female indigenous chief attends a march by indigenous women protesting the policies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 13, 2019.AP Photo/Eraldo Pereshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/07_AP19225593152081.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/08_AP19225800434308.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg rides the sky glider at the Iowa State Fair, in Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2019.AP Photo/John Locherhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/08_AP19225800434308.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/09_AP19224273131711.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters surround banners that read: "Those on the street today are all warriors!" and "Release all the detainees!" during a sit-in rally at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kong, Aug. 12, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Thianhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/09_AP19224273131711.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/10_AP19225709938557.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2019.AP Photo/Amr Nabilhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/10_AP19225709938557.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/11_AP19227268987214.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Icebergs are photographed from the window of an airplane carrying NASA Scientists as they fly on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland, Aug. 14, 2019AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernovhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/11_AP19227268987214.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/12_IMG_20190813_084837_251.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises behind the spire of One World Trade Center in New York City, Aug. 13, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/12_IMG_20190813_084837_251.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/13_AP19228369372820.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A couple dances during the Nuestra Senora de la Paloma festivities in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 14, 2019.AP Photo/Manu Fernandezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/13_AP19228369372820.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/14_AP19228233887313.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man rides his bike to work before sunrise on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 16, 2019AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/14_AP19228233887313.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/15_AP19227574018048.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Houston Texans' players walk across a practice field before the start of a joint NFL training camp football practice with the Detroit Lions in Houston, Aug. 15, 2019.AP Photo/David J. Philliphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/08/918/516/15_AP19227574018048.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
