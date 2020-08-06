Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

The week in pictures, Aug. 1-Aug. 7

Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/b3a1a3be-01_RTX7NMQN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The view of the aftermath at the site of Tuesday's explosion in the port area of Beirut, Lebanon Aug. 5, 2020. 
    REUTERS/Aziz Taher
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/02_AP20216317111177-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A hot air balloon pilot checks her rigging inside the canopy before a mass ascent with 43 balloon teams taking part in the Fiesta Flypast over the city of Bristol, England, Aug. 3, 2020. 
    Ben Birchall/PA via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/14c74c3f-03_AP20218203098175.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Icelandic horses run in their paddock at a stud farm as the sun rises in Wehrheim, Germany, Aug. 5, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Michael Probst
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/5aa36c72-04_AP20215027468386.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A mouse runs as flames from the Apple Fire burn nearby in Cherry Valley, Calif., Aug. 1, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/27743e1b-05_AP20217254938939.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Police officers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus, stand guard in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/06_AP20215005804515-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    An air tanker drops fire retardant at the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley, California, Aug. 1, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/07_AP20214261998303-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The sun rises in the morning behind a sunflower in Aderzhofen, Germany, Aug. 1, 2020. 
    Photo/ Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/6a325af3-08_IMG_1757_lightning01_08032020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lightning lights up the sky behind Midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Isaias in New York City, Aug. 3, 2020 
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/7313b24b-09_AP20215685123974.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The moon rises behind the columns of the ancient marble Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, Greece, Aug. 2, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/7cb6d731-10_AP20214815077754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A man walks his dog as the sun sets in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 1, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Jorge Saenz
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/a7bee87d-11_AP20216590979701.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A rainbow shines over the new San Giorgio Bridge in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 3, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/c6ce1c1a-12_AP20217532221719.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A Philadelphia police officer rushes to help a stranded motorist during Tropical Storm Isaias, in Philadelphia, Aug. 4, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/d7f97085-13_50182331362_c36cb063de_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft splashes down with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on board in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., Aug. 2, 2020.
    NASA/Bill Ingalls
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/6c42112c-14_AP20218492603493.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A woman stands inside a damaged restaurant a day after an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Hussein Malla
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/2ccecd45-15_IMG_1395_moon05_08012020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty as two helicopters fly past in New York City, Aug. 1, 2020
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/d9bb9c8a-16_AP20217855291662.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a diving catch on a flyout by Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe during the third inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Florida, Aug. 4, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/0ee97a2d-17_AP20214708573075.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba takes a knee during the national anthem flanked by Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse and Chicago Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban before an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Aug. 1, 2020.
    Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/59845e0f-18_RTX7NQZB.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A combination of satellite images shows the Port of Beirut before and after an explosion in Beirut Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020.
    ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Image 1 of 17

Recommended