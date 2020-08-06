The week in pictures, Aug. 1-Aug. 7
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/b3a1a3be-01_RTX7NMQN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The view of the aftermath at the site of Tuesday's explosion in the port area of Beirut, Lebanon Aug. 5, 2020.REUTERS/Aziz Taherhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/b3a1a3be-01_RTX7NMQN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/02_AP20216317111177-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A hot air balloon pilot checks her rigging inside the canopy before a mass ascent with 43 balloon teams taking part in the Fiesta Flypast over the city of Bristol, England, Aug. 3, 2020.Ben Birchall/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/02_AP20216317111177-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/14c74c3f-03_AP20218203098175.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Icelandic horses run in their paddock at a stud farm as the sun rises in Wehrheim, Germany, Aug. 5, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/14c74c3f-03_AP20218203098175.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/5aa36c72-04_AP20215027468386.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A mouse runs as flames from the Apple Fire burn nearby in Cherry Valley, Calif., Aug. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/5aa36c72-04_AP20215027468386.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/27743e1b-05_AP20217254938939.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police officers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus, stand guard in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2020.AP Photo/Lee Jin-manhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/27743e1b-05_AP20217254938939.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/06_AP20215005804515-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An air tanker drops fire retardant at the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley, California, Aug. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/06_AP20215005804515-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/07_AP20214261998303-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises in the morning behind a sunflower in Aderzhofen, Germany, Aug. 1, 2020.Photo/ Thomas Warnack/dpa via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/07_AP20214261998303-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/6a325af3-08_IMG_1757_lightning01_08032020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lightning lights up the sky behind Midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Isaias in New York City, Aug. 3, 2020Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/6a325af3-08_IMG_1757_lightning01_08032020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/7313b24b-09_AP20215685123974.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises behind the columns of the ancient marble Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, Greece, Aug. 2, 2020.AP Photo/Petros Giannakourishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/7313b24b-09_AP20215685123974.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/7cb6d731-10_AP20214815077754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man walks his dog as the sun sets in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Jorge Saenzhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/7cb6d731-10_AP20214815077754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/a7bee87d-11_AP20216590979701.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A rainbow shines over the new San Giorgio Bridge in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 3, 2020.AP Photo/Antonio Calannihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/a7bee87d-11_AP20216590979701.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/c6ce1c1a-12_AP20217532221719.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Philadelphia police officer rushes to help a stranded motorist during Tropical Storm Isaias, in Philadelphia, Aug. 4, 2020.AP Photo/Matt Slocumhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/c6ce1c1a-12_AP20217532221719.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/d7f97085-13_50182331362_c36cb063de_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft splashes down with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on board in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., Aug. 2, 2020.NASA/Bill Ingallshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/d7f97085-13_50182331362_c36cb063de_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/6c42112c-14_AP20218492603493.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman stands inside a damaged restaurant a day after an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020.AP Photo/Hussein Mallahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/6c42112c-14_AP20218492603493.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/2ccecd45-15_IMG_1395_moon05_08012020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty as two helicopters fly past in New York City, Aug. 1, 2020Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/2ccecd45-15_IMG_1395_moon05_08012020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/d9bb9c8a-16_AP20217855291662.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a diving catch on a flyout by Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe during the third inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Florida, Aug. 4, 2020.AP Photo/Chris O'Mearahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/d9bb9c8a-16_AP20217855291662.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/0ee97a2d-17_AP20214708573075.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba takes a knee during the national anthem flanked by Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse and Chicago Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban before an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Aug. 1, 2020.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/0ee97a2d-17_AP20214708573075.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/59845e0f-18_RTX7NQZB.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A combination of satellite images shows the Port of Beirut before and after an explosion in Beirut Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020.©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/08/918/516/59845e0f-18_RTX7NQZB.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
