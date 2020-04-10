Expand / Collapse search
The week in pictures, April 4 - April 10

Here's a selection of some of the most poignant images in the past seven days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world.

    The Super Pink Moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City, lit to honor COVID-19 health care workers, on April 7, 2020.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    A nurse adjusts a tiny face shield for a newborn baby to protect him from coronavirus at the newborn nursery a hospital in Samutprakarn province, Thailand, April 4, 2020. 
    Paolo Hospital Samutprakarn via AP
    With tears on her eyes and wearing a homemade face mask, a devotee of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" watches a statue of Jesus transported in a Popemobile during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos
    Commuters wear face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus as they walk through a subway station in Beijing, April 9, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
    Applicants take the written examination during a recruitment test for Ansan Urban Corporation at the Wa Stadium in Ansan, South Korea, April 4, 2020. 
    Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via AP
    An aerial view shows a closed amusement park and empty road due to the government's measures to help stop the spread of coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 4, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Oded Balilty
    A nurse from the Ministry of Public Health takes a sample from a person on a motorcycle, at a coronavirus mobile test site in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 8, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Jorge Saenz
    A patient from France who is seriously ill with coronavirus is transported from an ambulance plane after landing at Dresden International Airport in Dresden, Germany, April 4, 2020. 
    Robert Michael/dpa via AP
    Bodies are buried on Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. 
    REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
    Quinceanera Ximena Ferrusquilla dances in the now-empty Garibaldi Square as mariachis perform in her honor to mark her 15th birthday in Mexico City, April 3, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Fernando Llano
    An Israeli man stands on his hands on an empty road during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 8, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Oded Balilty
    A medical worker from China's Jilin Province reacts as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, April 8, 2020.
    AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
    Volunteers and municipality workers in protective suits spray disinfectant along a street to help curb the spread coronavirus in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 8, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Rahmat Gul
    A Nepalese couple walks through a deserted road during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 9, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha
    A single bass fishing boat cruises along the Potomac River at sunset in Washington, April 8, 2020. 
    AP Photo/J. David Ake
    Members of a privately funded non-governmental organization working with county officials disinfect a street to help curb the spread coronavirus, during the dusk-to-dawn curfew in Nairobi, Kenya, April 9, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Brian Inganga
    The sun shines through a cloud as the Empire State Building casts a shadow as a new day breaks in New York City, April 5, 2020.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    A man runs in a park to get some exercise as the sun sets during a stay-at-home order in Kansas City, Missouri, April 8, 2020.
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
