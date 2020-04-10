The week in pictures, April 4 - April 10
Here's a selection of some of the most poignant images in the past seven days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/01_IMG_2318_moon02_04072020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Super Pink Moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City, lit to honor COVID-19 health care workers, on April 7, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/01_IMG_2318_moon02_04072020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/02_AP20096353930968.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A nurse adjusts a tiny face shield for a newborn baby to protect him from coronavirus at the newborn nursery a hospital in Samutprakarn province, Thailand, April 4, 2020.Paolo Hospital Samutprakarn via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/02_AP20096353930968.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/03_AP20099612070994.jpg?ve=1&tl=1With tears on her eyes and wearing a homemade face mask, a devotee of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" watches a statue of Jesus transported in a Popemobile during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2020.AP Photo/Ariana Cubilloshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/03_AP20099612070994.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/04_AP20100116687858.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Commuters wear face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus as they walk through a subway station in Beijing, April 9, 2020.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbeinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/04_AP20100116687858.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/05_AP20095332987925.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Applicants take the written examination during a recruitment test for Ansan Urban Corporation at the Wa Stadium in Ansan, South Korea, April 4, 2020.Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/05_AP20095332987925.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/06_AP20095620156337.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An aerial view shows a closed amusement park and empty road due to the government's measures to help stop the spread of coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 4, 2020.AP Photo/Oded Baliltyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/06_AP20095620156337.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/07_AP20099732573975.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A nurse from the Ministry of Public Health takes a sample from a person on a motorcycle, at a coronavirus mobile test site in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 8, 2020.AP Photo/Jorge Saenzhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/07_AP20099732573975.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/08_AP20095409113374.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A patient from France who is seriously ill with coronavirus is transported from an ambulance plane after landing at Dresden International Airport in Dresden, Germany, April 4, 2020.Robert Michael/dpa via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/08_AP20095409113374.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/09_RTS38JMH.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bodies are buried on Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020.REUTERS/Lucas Jacksonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/09_RTS38JMH.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/10_AP20095134527292.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Quinceanera Ximena Ferrusquilla dances in the now-empty Garibaldi Square as mariachis perform in her honor to mark her 15th birthday in Mexico City, April 3, 2020.AP Photo/Fernando Llanohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/10_AP20095134527292.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/11_AP20099579543302.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An Israeli man stands on his hands on an empty road during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 8, 2020.AP Photo/Oded Baliltyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/11_AP20099579543302.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/12_AP20099116233708.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A medical worker from China's Jilin Province reacts as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, April 8, 2020.AP Photo/Ng Han Guanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/12_AP20099116233708.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/13_AP20099259967791.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Volunteers and municipality workers in protective suits spray disinfectant along a street to help curb the spread coronavirus in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 8, 2020.AP Photo/Rahmat Gulhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/13_AP20099259967791.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/14_AP20100505436878.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Nepalese couple walks through a deserted road during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 9, 2020.AP Photo/Niranjan Shresthahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/14_AP20100505436878.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/15_AP20100021950862.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A single bass fishing boat cruises along the Potomac River at sunset in Washington, April 8, 2020.AP Photo/J. David Akehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/15_AP20100021950862.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/16_AP20100735568553.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of a privately funded non-governmental organization working with county officials disinfect a street to help curb the spread coronavirus, during the dusk-to-dawn curfew in Nairobi, Kenya, April 9, 2020.AP Photo/Brian Ingangahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/16_AP20100735568553.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/17_MG_20200405_074258_206.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun shines through a cloud as the Empire State Building casts a shadow as a new day breaks in New York City, April 5, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/17_MG_20200405_074258_206.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/18_AP20100169633267.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man runs in a park to get some exercise as the sun sets during a stay-at-home order in Kansas City, Missouri, April 8, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/18_AP20100169633267.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17