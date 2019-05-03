The week in pictures, April 27 - May 3
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/01_IMG_4379_moonrise01_04292019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises behind One World Trade Center before sunrise in New York City, April 29, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/01_IMG_4379_moonrise01_04292019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/02_AP19122702984766.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kentucky Derby hopeful Signalman is ridden during a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, April 29, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/02_AP19122702984766.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/03_AP19120760956683.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Women dressed as witches dance in front of the fire during the Walpurgis night in Erfurt, Germany, April 30, 2019.AP Photo/Jens Meyerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/03_AP19120760956683.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/04_AP19117086691586.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., douses teammate Brandon Drury after Drury hit a walk-off home run to defeat the Oakland Athletics in Toronto, April 26, 2019.Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/04_AP19117086691586.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/05_AP19120605308630.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An anti-government protester walks near a bus that was set on fire by opponents of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during clashes between rebel and loyalist soldiers in Caracas, Venezuela, April 30, 2019.AP Photo/Fernando Llanohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/05_AP19120605308630.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_AP19121638397401.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Smoke from flares engulfs riot police officers as they walk along with marching right-wing supporters following scuffles with left-wing protesters in the city of Brno, Czech Republic, May 1, 2019.AP Photo/Petr David Josekhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_AP19121638397401.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/07_MG_2117_sunrise04_04292019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan, One World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty in New York City, April 29, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/07_MG_2117_sunrise04_04292019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/08_AP19121524691219.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Attorney General William Barr is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 1, 2019.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/08_AP19121524691219.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/09_AP19120678825096.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Bolivarian National Guard water canon sprays opponents of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during an attempted military uprising and anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela, April 30, 2019.AP Photo/Ariana Cubilloshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/09_AP19120678825096.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/10_AP19121680494952.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Hanover Street resident surveys the damage along Currier Street following flooding in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, May 1, 2019.Max Ortiz/Detroit News via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/10_AP19121680494952.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/11_AP19119729424767.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Turtles warm themselves by sitting on a tree branch in a park in Bucharest, Romania, April 29, 2019.AP Photo/Vadim Ghirdahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/11_AP19119729424767.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/12_AP19118794438691.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kyle Larson flips as he makes contact with Jeffrey Earnhardt on the backstretch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, April 28, 2019.AP Photo/Greg McWilliamshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/12_AP19118794438691.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/13_AP19121552304533.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An aerial shot shows widespread destruction caused by Cyclone Kenneth when it struck Ibo Island north of Pemba city in Mozambique, May 1, 2019.AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/13_AP19121552304533.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/14_AP19121531568464.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Attorney General William Barr is photographed as he sits down to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 1, 2019.AP Photo/Susan Walshhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/14_AP19121531568464.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/15_AP19120476464052.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An Indian worker wears a worn out protection mask as he works in a small aluminum factory in Hyderabad, India, April 30, 2019.AP Photo/Mahesh Kumarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/15_AP19120476464052.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/16_AP19122223415374.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Shaven-headed children ride a roller coaster during their visit to the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, May 2, 2019.AP Photo/Lee Jin-manhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/16_AP19122223415374.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
