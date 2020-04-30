The week in pictures, April 25 - May 1
Here's a selection of some of the most poignant images in the past seven days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/01_IMG_9386_flyover05_04282020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People watch as the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly past an apartment building as they perform a flyover tribute over New Jersey and New York City to honor COVID-19 front-line workers in Jersey City, New Jersey April 28, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/01_IMG_9386_flyover05_04282020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/02_AP20121332449993.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A cyclist rides along an empty Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade following Italy's lockdown due to the COVID-19 emergency, in Milan, Italy, April 30, 2020.Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/02_AP20121332449993.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/03_IMG_9632_comfort07_04302020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The USNS Comfort hospital ship sails in the Hudson River past the Empire State Building as it departs New York City, April 30, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/03_IMG_9632_comfort07_04302020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/04_AP20118573737527.jpg?ve=1&tl=1One-hundred-year-old World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore's grandson, Benjie, stands in the Great Hall of Bedford School where over 120,000 birthday cards sent from around the world are being opened and displayed by staff after he completed his quest to walk 100 laps of his garden. Moore raised almost $38 million for Britain’s National Health Service, in Bedfordshire, England, April 27, 2020.Joe Giddens/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/04_AP20118573737527.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/05_AP20117019444483.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police wearing masks as precautions against the coronavirus guard inmates also wearing masks, during a security operation after President Nayib Bukele decreed a maximum emergency in prisons housing gang members at the Izalco prison in San Salvador, El Salvador, April 25, 2020.El Salvador President Press Office via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/05_AP20117019444483.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/06_AP20117601771060.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A view of a message of support by Nursery S. Schouten reading "#StayStrong" produced by cutting off the flower heads in a field of tulips, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Bant, Netherlands, April 26, 2020.AP Photo/Stef Hofferhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/06_AP20117601771060.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/07_AP20117157904329.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man wearing a protective face mask looks at a fight organized by Nicaraguan two-time world box champion Rosendo Alvarez in Managua, Nicaragua, April 25, 2020.AP Photo/Alfredo Zunigahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/07_AP20117157904329.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/08_AP20121087705858.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Aurora Guadalupe Azamar reacts after learning that her mother died of COVID-19 disease, outside of a public hospital at Iztapalapa, Mexico City, April 29, 2020.AP Photo/Fernando Llanohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/08_AP20121087705858.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/09_AP20118579148497.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The family of Larry Hammond wave as a line of cars with friends and family, who could not attend his funeral because of limits of gatherings of more than 10 people, due to the coronavirus pandemic, pass by their home, in New Orleans, April 22, 2020.AP Photo/Gerald Herberthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/09_AP20118579148497.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/10_AP20119605571465.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Taina dos Santos attends the burial of her mother Ana Maria, a 56-year-old nursing assistant who died from the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 28, 2020.AP Photo/Leo Correahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/10_AP20119605571465.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/11_AP20117130860856.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman who identified herself as a registered nurse in a local emergency room counterprotests in front of a demonstration to open up the state from the restrictions in place due to the new coronavirus, organized by the 3% United Patriots group, outside the Governor's Mansion, in St. Paul, Minnesota, April 25, 2020.Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/11_AP20117130860856.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/12_AP20121125689861.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A bolt of lightning streaks near the vestiges of a rainbow as a thunderstorm rolls through Lewiston, Idaho, April 29, 2020.Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/12_AP20121125689861.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/13_AP20120082083194.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A lone motorist waits at a stoplight on an empty street as the sun sets in Topeka, Kansas, April 28, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/13_AP20120082083194.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/14_AP20117039441721.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Venezuelan BMX racer Stefany Hernandez rides her bicycle on Bolivar Avenue in Caracas, Venezuela, April 25, 2020.AP Photo/Matias Delacroixhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/14_AP20117039441721.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/15_GettyImages-1221079109.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People are seen gathering on the beach north of Newport Beach Pier in Newport Beach, Calif., April 25, 2020.Michael Heiman/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/15_GettyImages-1221079109.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/16_AP20120263895950.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Four people play a makeshift ball game inside an apartment backdropped by city buildings, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in London, April 28, 2020.Victoria Jones / PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/16_AP20120263895950.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/17_AP20118204998510.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A health worker wearing a protective suit is disinfected inside a portable tent outside the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Manila, Philippines, April 27, 2020.AP Photo/Aaron Favilahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/17_AP20118204998510.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/18_EWumMSNXYAACqnQ.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly over Manhattan to honor COVID-19 frontline workers in New York City, April 28, 2020.USAFhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/18_EWumMSNXYAACqnQ.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17