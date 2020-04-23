The week in pictures, April 18 - April 24
Here's a selection of some of the most poignant images in the past seven days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/01_GettyImages-1210378519.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Spaced eight feet apart, United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their graduation as a team of F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 18, 2020.Michael Ciaglo/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/01_GettyImages-1210378519.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/02_IMG_20200422_210658_262.jpg?ve=1&tl=1With the Empire State Building lit in red to honor COVID-19 healthcare workers, the lights of the skyline of Manhattan are reflected in the calm water of the Hudson River in New York City, April 22, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/02_IMG_20200422_210658_262.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/03_AP20110676611541.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People keep social distancing amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 19, 2020.AP Photo/Oded Baliltyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/03_AP20110676611541.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/04_AP20113453123090.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of Hamburg, speaks at a government declaration on the topic "Current Coronalage - First Steps into a Normal Life" at a meeting of the Hamburg Parliament at the city hall in Hamburg, Germany, April 22, 2020.Christian Charisius/dpa via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/04_AP20113453123090.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/05_AP20111600952500.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two police officers patrol an empty Red Square in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2020.AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/05_AP20111600952500.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/06_AP20113659814842.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A commuter wearing a protective mask waits in an empty subway station in Montreal, April 22, 2020.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/06_AP20113659814842.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/07_AP20109377387598.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Passengers who just arrived at the airport walk past crew members of South African Airways on their way to the security check at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, April 18, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/07_AP20109377387598.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/08_AP20111694396900.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Leslie Amat, a Cuban triathlon athlete, swims in a pool with straps that keep her from advancing, under the watch of her trainer Dioseles Fernandez in the patio of her home in Havana, Cuba, April 20, 2020.AP Photo/Ismael Franciscohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/08_AP20111694396900.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/09_AP20112351753524.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Stadium seats are empty as a part of precaution against the coronavirus during the pre-season baseball game in Seoul, South Korea, April 21, 2020.AP Photo/Lee Jin-manhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/09_AP20112351753524.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/10_AP20112717968589.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man holds a flag as he attends a rally to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri, April 21, 2020.AP Photo/Jeff Robersonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/10_AP20112717968589.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/14_AP20112552073068.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dr. Anthony Leno, Director of Emergency Medicine, pauses at the end of his shift after his staff revived a patient with COVID-19 who had gone into cardiac arrest, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, New York, April 20, 2020.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/14_AP20112552073068.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/13_AP20112725648144.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A flamingo is reflected in a mirror while eating at the Santacruz Zoo which is closed amid a lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in San Antonio, Colombia, April 21, 2020.AP Photo/Fernando Vergarahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/13_AP20112725648144.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/12_AP20114437968752.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A cyclist wearing a protective mask to protect against coronavirus is reflected in the window of a wedding dress store with mannequins wearing face masks, in Zagreb, Croatia, April 23, 2020.AP Photo/Darko Bandichttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/12_AP20114437968752.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/11_AP20112021682145.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Michael Tokar observes from his car as his father, David Tokar, is buried at Mount Richmond Cemetery in the Staten Island borough of New York, April 8, 2020.AP Photo/David Goldmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/11_AP20112021682145.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/15_AP20113688989444.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Medical staff evacuates an elderly woman from a nursing home after multiple residents of the facility tested positive for the coronavirus, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 22, 2020.AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/15_AP20113688989444.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/16_AP20113296681165.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A worker fumigates a slum area to prevent dengue fever outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 22, 2020.AP Photo/Dita Alangkarahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/16_AP20113296681165.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/17_AP20114477567547.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman wearing a mask as a precaution amid the spread of the coronavirus prays under street lamp light outside the closed Saint George Church in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 23, 2020.AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/17_AP20114477567547.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/18_AP20113129034617.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A couple plays volleyball on the sand in Huntington Beach, California, April 21, 2020.AP Photo/Chris Carlsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/18_AP20113129034617.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17