The week in pictures, April 11 - April 17
Here's a selection of some of the most poignant images in the past seven days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world.
The Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up with a doctor's uniform projected on it in honor of all the medical staff fighting the COVID-9 coronavirus pandemic worldwide in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 12, 2020.CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images
A rainbow forms in the sky from the top of One World Trade Center to the top of the Empire State Building as the sun sets in New York City, April 13, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
A person wearing a protective face mask and gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus walks by the Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" at John F. Kennedy Plaza in Philadelphia, April 13, 2020.AP Photo/Matt Rourke
A volunteer disinfects the Karachi Press Club building in an effort to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, April 13, 2020.AP Photo/Fareed Khan
Medical staff wave from inside the ICU unit of the Covid 3 hospital in Casalpalocco, Italy, April 11, 2020.Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP
Rev. William Schipper, pastor of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish wears a mask and gloves out of concern for the coronavirus as he speaks with a parishioner in the parking lot of the church, on Easter Sunday, in Spencer, Massachusetts, April 12, 2020.AP Photo/Steven Senne
Health staff wear protective equipment to help stop the spread of the coronavirus outside the Menara City One condominium under a lockdown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 14, 2020.AP Photo/Vincent Thian
An empty bus crosses an empty road in Obernhain near Frankfurt, Germany, April 14, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Probst
Passengers wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, walk along a tunnel connecting platforms in a metro station in Barcelona, Spain, April 15, 2020.AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
A mirror at a shop reflects a man wearing a protective mask in Tokyo, April 14, 2020.AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
A man wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus spends the afternoon sitting by the sea in Cojimar, Cuba, April 14, 2020.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Doctor Giovanni Passeri relaxes in the doctor's lounge after completing a routine round of medical examinations during a night shift in his ward in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, Italy, April 8, 2020.AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Portraits of fans of German Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Moenchengladbach are set on the supporter's tribune in the stadium in Moenchengladbach, Germany, April 16, 2020.AP Photo/Martin Meissner
People take part in a protest for "Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine" at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020.JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images
Enrique, a 92-year-old man is taken out of his home by medics to a waiting ambulance after he showed signs of possible coronavirus symptoms with serious breathing problems in Madrid, Spain, April 12, 2020.AP Photo/Olmo Calvo
A farewell ceremony is held for the last group of medical workers who came from outside Wuhan to help the city during the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, April 15, 2020.AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
Novice Buddhist monks with protective masks and face shields, seated maintaining social distancing participate in a religious class at Molilokayaram Educational Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020.AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe
The lights of midtown Manhattan are reflected in the calm water of the Hudson River in New York City, April 15, 2020.
