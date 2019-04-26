The week in pictures, April 20 - April 26
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
A Chinese navy chorus performs during a concert featuring Chinese and foreign military bands in Qingdao, April 22, 2019.
After an over 15-month pregnancy, "Akuti," a 7-year-old Greater One Horned Indian Rhinoceros, gave birth as a result of induced ovulation and artificial insemination at Zoo Miami, April 23, 2019.
A dog looks out of a voting cabin as a man casts his vote during the second round of presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine, April 21, 2019.
A costumed participant marches during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, in New York City, April 21, 2019.
A woman walks past tulips and a blossoming tree on Park Avenue in New York City, April 23, 2019.
People enjoy a merry-go-round at a spring festival in Stuttgart, Germany, April 20, 2019.
Boats sail along the Seine river next to the Notre Dame Cathedral as the sun sets in Paris, April 21, 2019.
The sun rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City, April 25, 2019.
Soccer fans light torches during a Serbian National soccer league derby match between Red Star and Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia, April 25, 2019.
An angler goes into the water at sunset in Fl'gge, Germany, April 21, 2019.
Two parachutists fly over blossoming flower fields near Den Helder, northern Netherlands, April 22, 2019.
A model wears a creation from Reinaldo Lourenco collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 22, 2019.
Britain's Prince William and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attend an Anzac Day service at Auckland War Memorial Museum in Auckland, New Zealand, April 25, 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for photographers during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019.
Fans react as they watch the Toronto Maple Leafs be eliminated from the Stanley Cup hockey playoffs by the Boston Bruins in Toronto, April 23, 2019.
