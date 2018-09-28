Expand / Collapse search
The week in pictures

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

    People enjoy a swing ride at the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, September 27, 2018

    AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
    Vehicles are seen jammed on a express way near a toll station in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, September 24, 2018

    REUTERS
    A view into the eye of Super Typhoon Trami from the International Space Station, September 25, 2018

    @Astro_Alex/NASA
    Pedestrians and cyclists use a walkway that crosses over a highway in the Structural neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil, September 27, 2018

    AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
    A woman walks past a mural by British street artist My Dog Sighs in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, September 24, 2018

    AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
    Soldiers of Indian army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment during a ceremony in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2018

    AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
    Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee, in Washington, September 27, 2018

    Win McNamee/Pool Image via AP
    Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, September 27, 2018

    om Williams/Pool via REUTERS
    Reporters raise their hands to ask a question as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in New York, September 26, 2018

    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
    Bill Cosby in his mugshot after he was sentenced to three to 10-years for sexual assault, September 25, 2018

    Montgomery County Correctional Facility via AP
    Maura Walbourne sits in the front of a canoe looking at her flooded home after Hurricane Florence in Conway, SC, September 23, 2018

    Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP
    Tiger Woods celebrates winning the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, September 23, 2018

    Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
    A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2018

    REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
    Members a casteller walk maintaining a human tower or

    AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
    A model wears a creation for Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2019 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris, September 24, 2018

    AP Photo/Christophe Ena
    Golfers start their fourball match on the opening day of the 2018 Ryder Cup in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, September 28, 2018

    AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
    A couple gets married at Taft Point in California's Yosemite National Park, September 27, 2018

    AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers
    Turkish Stars F5 fighter airplanes fly with a passenger plane during the Teknofest aviation fair in Istanbul, September 22, 2018

    AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
