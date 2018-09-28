The week in pictures
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
People enjoy a swing ride at the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, September 27, 2018AP Photo/Matthias Schrader//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/01_AP18270712877840.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Vehicles are seen jammed on a express way near a toll station in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, September 24, 2018REUTERS//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02_RTS22PA0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A view into the eye of Super Typhoon Trami from the International Space Station, September 25, 2018@Astro_Alex/NASA//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/03_Dn9IXA_XkAID1hs.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Pedestrians and cyclists use a walkway that crosses over a highway in the Structural neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil, September 27, 2018AP Photo/Eraldo Peres//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/04_AP18270827018251.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A woman walks past a mural by British street artist My Dog Sighs in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, September 24, 2018AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/05_AP18267486427641.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Soldiers of Indian army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment during a ceremony in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2018AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/06_AP18267298119132.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee, in Washington, September 27, 2018Win McNamee/Pool Image via AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07_AP18270529059817.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, September 27, 2018om Williams/Pool via REUTERS//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/18_RTS23625.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Reporters raise their hands to ask a question as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in New York, September 26, 2018AP Photo/Evan Vucci//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08_AP18269786237147.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Bill Cosby in his mugshot after he was sentenced to three to 10-years for sexual assault, September 25, 2018Montgomery County Correctional Facility via AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/09_AP18268743758544.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Maura Walbourne sits in the front of a canoe looking at her flooded home after Hurricane Florence in Conway, SC, September 23, 2018Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_AP18266763589011.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Tiger Woods celebrates winning the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, September 23, 2018Tim Bradbury/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_GettyImages-1038818064.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2018REUTERS/Stephane Mahe//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10_RTS2368J.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Members a casteller walk maintaining a human tower orAP Photo/Emilio Morenatti//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_AP18268273321401.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A model wears a creation for Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2019 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris, September 24, 2018AP Photo/Christophe Ena//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_AP18267487438482.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Golfers start their fourball match on the opening day of the 2018 Ryder Cup in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, September 28, 2018AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/15_AP18271245675970.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A couple gets married at Taft Point in California's Yosemite National Park, September 27, 2018AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_AP18271143796569.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Turkish Stars F5 fighter airplanes fly with a passenger plane during the Teknofest aviation fair in Istanbul, September 22, 2018AP Photo/Emrah Gurel//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/17_AP18265582858905.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
