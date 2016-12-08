The Marijuana Superhighway Goes to Pot
Marijuana superhighway leads to one of the largest seizures in the U.S.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fe311b04-USDrugTunnel2new.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Enter HereJohn Morton, left, the Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement points to the opening of a 600 yard tunnel found in a warehouse where 20 tons of marijuana was seized as he talks with Joe Garcia, assistant agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in San Diego.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fe311b04-USDrugTunnel2new.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0eb4edc7-USDrugTunnel7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Going Down?A federal agent crawls through a 600 yard tunnel found in a warehouse along the border between the United States and Mexico on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in San Diego.AP/US ICEhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0eb4edc7-USDrugTunnel7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6b177a11-efedrugtunnel1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
In the HoleFederal agents seize bricks of marijuana in one of the largest drug busts in U.S. history.SOLO USO EDITORIALhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6b177a11-efedrugtunnel1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/916bd36b-USDrugTunnel1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Square Bricks in a Round HoleDrug cartels are suspected of smuggling marijuana through this hole, which stretched from San Diego to México.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/916bd36b-USDrugTunnel1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/44fe2c81-USDrugTunnel6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
The Big DigA federal agent crawls through a 600 yard tunnel found in a warehouse along the border between the United States and Mexico on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in San Diego.AP/ICEhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/44fe2c81-USDrugTunnel6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fddcca84-efedrugtunnel.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brick WallAgent stands guard near a stack of bricks filled with pot. The spectacular seizure snagged 24 tons of marijuana.SOLO USO EDITORIALhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fddcca84-efedrugtunnel.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/380dc335-USDrugTunnel5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Taking InventoryFederal authorities take count of the 24 tons seized in historic bust. The drugs were being smuggled through a 600 yard tunnel.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/380dc335-USDrugTunnel5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/318c4c2c-USDrugTunnel3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Any Way You Slice ItAn open bundle of marijuana seized in at a warehouse along the border between the United States and Mexico on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in San Diego. A 600 yard tunnel was discovered in the warehouse.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/318c4c2c-USDrugTunnel3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f40c93e4-USDrugTunnel9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Stand GuardA federal agent near a truck with 10 tons of marijuana and outside a warehouse along the border between the United States and Mexico where 20 tons were seized Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in San Diego. A 600 yard tunnel was discovered in the warehouse.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f40c93e4-USDrugTunnel9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/23df5b80-USDrugTunnel8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
The AftermathA group of federal agents gather near truck filled with tons of pot. The bust was the second largest in U.S. history.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/23df5b80-USDrugTunnel8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 9