Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

The Marijuana Superhighway Goes to Pot

Marijuana superhighway leads to one of the largest seizures in the U.S.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fe311b04-USDrugTunnel2new.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Enter Here

    John Morton, left, the Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement points to the opening of a 600 yard tunnel found in a warehouse where 20 tons of marijuana was seized as he talks with Joe Garcia, assistant agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in San Diego.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0eb4edc7-USDrugTunnel7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Going Down?

    A federal agent crawls through a 600 yard tunnel found in a warehouse along the border between the United States and Mexico on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in San Diego.
    AP/US ICE
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6b177a11-efedrugtunnel1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    In the Hole

    Federal agents seize bricks of marijuana in one of the largest drug busts in U.S. history.
    SOLO USO EDITORIAL
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/916bd36b-USDrugTunnel1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Square Bricks in a Round Hole

    Drug cartels are suspected of smuggling marijuana through this hole, which stretched from San Diego to México.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/44fe2c81-USDrugTunnel6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The Big Dig

    A federal agent crawls through a 600 yard tunnel found in a warehouse along the border between the United States and Mexico on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in San Diego.
    AP/ICE
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fddcca84-efedrugtunnel.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Brick Wall

    Agent stands guard near a stack of bricks filled with pot. The spectacular seizure snagged 24 tons of marijuana.
    SOLO USO EDITORIAL
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/380dc335-USDrugTunnel5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Taking Inventory

    Federal authorities take count of the 24 tons seized in historic bust. The drugs were being smuggled through a 600 yard tunnel.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/318c4c2c-USDrugTunnel3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Any Way You Slice It

    An open bundle of marijuana seized in at a warehouse along the border between the United States and Mexico on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in San Diego. A 600 yard tunnel was discovered in the warehouse.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f40c93e4-USDrugTunnel9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Stand Guard

    A federal agent near a truck with 10 tons of marijuana and outside a warehouse along the border between the United States and Mexico where 20 tons were seized Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in San Diego. A 600 yard tunnel was discovered in the warehouse.
    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/23df5b80-USDrugTunnel8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The Aftermath

    A group of federal agents gather near truck filled with tons of pot. The bust was the second largest in U.S. history.
    AP
Image 1 of 9

Recommended