Photo Gallery: The life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, age 95
The spiritual and diplomatic life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in photos during his time as Pope from 2005-2013 and photos during Benedict's youth; he passes away at age 95.
- VATICAN CITY, Vatican: The late Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, 19 April 2005.read more
- A photo taken in 1943 during World War II shows Joseph Ratzinger as a German Air Force assistant.read more
- The Ratzinger family is pictured in 1938 from right to left; father Josef, sister Maria, mother Maria and brothers Georg and Joseph.read more
- Former Pope Benedict XVI prays during mass on April 20, 2008 at Yankee Stadium in New York.read more
- Joseph Ratzinger (2nd R) is shown with his family; brother Georg (2nd L), father Josef (R), sister Maria (L,) and mother Maria on the day of the two brothers' ordination to the priesthood July 8, 1951.read more
- A portrait taken in 1959 shows the late Joseph Ratzinger at this time professor of dogmatic theology in Freising.read more
- Ratzinger taking office as the Bishop of Munich - 1977read more
- The late Pope John Paul II, seated at a table in the Old Consistorial Hall, signs the new Roman Catholic Code of Canon Law during a ceremony at the Vatican; in center former West German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, and at right former Venezuelan Archbishop Rosalio Jose Castillo Lara.read more
- Joseph Ratzinger (L), takes the oath of allegiance to the Bavarian constitution on 05.26.1977 in Munich before former Prime Minister Alfons Goppel (R). On 05.27.1977 Ratzinger officially took over his office as successor of the deceased Cardinal Julius Döpfner.read more
- VATICAN CITY, Vatican: The late Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict XVI, appears at the window of St Peter's Basilica's main balcony after being elected the 265th pope of the Roman Catholic Church 19 April 2005 at the Vatican City.read more
- Picture dated 07 June 1977 shows the late German cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (R) at the Vatican city next to former Cardinals Benelli (2ndR), Gantin (C), Tomazek (2ndL) and Gappi (L). German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who was elected 19 April 2005 to succeed Pope John Paul II, and was a close confidant of the late pontiff and fellow conservative.read more
- A photo taken 27 April 1979 during the Evangelic Academy in Tutzing, shows and Orthodox bishop (L) and the late German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger.read more
- The late Pope John Paul II. (L) the late Joseph Ratzinger (R) in Liebfrauendom in Munich on the 19th of November in 1980.read more
- VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JANUARY 29: Former Pope Benedict XVI releases a dove from the window of his studio at the end of his Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square on January 29, 2012 in Vatican City, Vatican.read more
- VATICAN CITY, Vatican: Former Pope Benedict XVI, appears at the window of St Peter's Basilica's main balcony after being elected the 265th pope of the Roman Catholic Church.read more
- VATICAN CITY - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George W. Bush holds a picture while meeting with former Pope Benedict XVI June 13, 2008 in Vatican City, the Vatican.read more
- VATICAN CITY - JUNE 13: The late Pope Benedict XVI (R) exchanges gifts with former U.S. President George W. Bush (C) and former first lady Laura Bush June 13, 2008 in Vatican City, the Vatican.read more
- The late Pope Benedict XVI at his Vatican residence in November 1985, Italy.read more
- VATICAN CITY - JUNE 13: Former Pope Benedict XVI sits with former U.S. President George W. Bush and his delegation in the Vatican June 13, 2008 in Vatican City, the Vatican.read more
- VATICAN CITY - JULY 10: In this photo provided by The White House, former U.S. President Barack Obama meets with former Pope Benedict XVI on July 10, 2009 in the Vatican City, Italy.read more
- Vatican City, VATICAN CITY STATE: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets former Pope Benedict XVI during a private audience at the Vatican, 13 March 2007.read more
- EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 16: Former Pope Benedict XVI (R) replaces his zucchetto as he meets with the late Queen Elizabeth II during day one of his four-day state visit to the United Kingdom at Holyrood House on September 16, 2010 in Edinburgh, Scotland.read more
- HAVANA, CUBA - MARCH 29: The late Pope Benedict XVI meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) at the Vatican embassy on March 29, 2012 in Havana, Cuba.read more
- The late Pope Benedict XVI met former U.S. first lady Laura Bush and her daughter Barbara during a private audience in the pontiff's private library at the Vatican on February 09, 2006. "We hope you will have a peaceful time," the former Pope told Mrs. Bush and her daughter as he welcomed them into his private study in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace.read more
- The late Pope Benedict XVI with former U.S. first lady Laura Bush and her daughter Barbara during a private audience in the pontiff's private library at the Vatican on February 09, 2006.read more
- Vatican City, VATICAN CITY STATE: Former Pope Benedict XVI wearing a red hat blesses the faithful during his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, 06 September 2006.read more
- The late Pope Benedict XVI greets Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church in Rome, Italy on April 25, 2005.read more
- VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - DECEMBER 24: The late Pope Benedict XVI gives Christmas Night Mass at St. Peter's Basilica on December 24, 2009 in Vatican City, Vatican.read more
- The late German-born Pope Benedict XVI (R) shakes hands with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin on September 22, 2011, the first day of the Pontiff's first state visit to his native Germany.read more
- Children dressed in the traditional Bavarian costumes dance for former Pope Beneditct XVI on the former Pontiff's 85th birthday in the Clementine hall at the Vatican on April 16, 2012.read more
- The late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI speaks with Pope Francis during a papal mass for elderly people at St Peter's square on Sept. 28, 2014 at the Vatican.read more
- Former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (R) and the former premier of the state of Bavaria, Horst Seehofer (CSU), drink a glass of beer in the Vatican Garden in Vatican City, 17 April 2017. Benedict's former private secretary Georg Gaenswein stands behind the two.read more
