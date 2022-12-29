Go Back
  • Published
    32 Images

    Photo Gallery: The life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, age 95

    The spiritual and diplomatic life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in photos during his time as Pope from 2005-2013 and photos during Benedict's youth; he passes away at age 95.

  • Pope Benedict at balcony of St. Peter's Basilica
    VATICAN CITY, Vatican: The late Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, 19 April 2005.
    ARTURO MARI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Young Benedict in Nazi uniform
    A photo taken in 1943 during World War II shows Joseph Ratzinger as a German Air Force assistant.
    STF/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Benedict family photo
    The Ratzinger family is pictured in 1938 from right to left; father Josef, sister Maria, mother Maria and brothers Georg and Joseph.
    German Catholic News Agency KNA via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict praying
    Former Pope Benedict XVI prays during mass on April 20, 2008 at Yankee Stadium in New York.
    STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Family of Benedict
    Joseph Ratzinger (2nd R) is shown with his family; brother Georg (2nd L), father Josef (R), sister Maria (L,) and mother Maria on the day of the two brothers' ordination to the priesthood July 8, 1951.
    German Catholic News Agency KNA via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Young Pope Benedict
    A portrait taken in 1959 shows the late Joseph Ratzinger at this time professor of dogmatic theology in Freising.
    AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Young bishop Ratzinger
    Ratzinger taking office as the Bishop of Munich - 1977
    Claus Hampel/Ullstein Bild via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope John Paul II with then Cardinal Ratzinger
    The late Pope John Paul II, seated at a table in the Old Consistorial Hall, signs the new Roman Catholic Code of Canon Law during a ceremony at the Vatican; in center former West German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, and at right former Venezuelan Archbishop Rosalio Jose Castillo Lara.
    Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Joseph Ratzinger (L), takes the oath of allegiance to the Bavarian constitution on 05.26.1977 in Munich before former Prime Minister Alfons Goppel (R). On 05.27.1977 Ratzinger officially took over his office as successor of the deceased Cardinal Julius Döpfner.
    Hartmut Reeh/Picture Alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict with cross
    VATICAN CITY, Vatican: The late Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict XVI, appears at the window of St Peter's Basilica's main balcony after being elected the 265th pope of the Roman Catholic Church 19 April 2005 at the Vatican City.
    Patrick HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Picture dated 07 June 1977 shows the late German cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (R) at the Vatican city next to former Cardinals Benelli (2ndR), Gantin (C), Tomazek (2ndL) and Gappi (L). German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who was elected 19 April 2005 to succeed Pope John Paul II, and was a close confidant of the late pontiff and fellow conservative.
    STF/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict with Russian Orthodox bishop
    A photo taken 27 April 1979 during the Evangelic Academy in Tutzing, shows and Orthodox bishop (L) and the late German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger.
    AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope John Paul II with Benedict
    The late Pope John Paul II. (L) the late Joseph Ratzinger (R) in Liebfrauendom in Munich on the 19th of November in 1980.
    Photo by Frank Leonhardt/Picture Alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict releases a dove
    VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JANUARY 29: Former Pope Benedict XVI releases a dove from the window of his studio at the end of his Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square on January 29, 2012 in Vatican City, Vatican.
    Photo by L'Osservatore Romano Vatican Pool via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict at St. Peter's Basilica
    VATICAN CITY, Vatican: Former Pope Benedict XVI, appears at the window of St Peter's Basilica's main balcony after being elected the 265th pope of the Roman Catholic Church.
    VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bush with Pope Benedict holding photo
    VATICAN CITY - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George W. Bush holds a picture while meeting with former Pope Benedict XVI June 13, 2008 in Vatican City, the Vatican.
    Photo by Giancarlo Giuliani-Vatican Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict points to book with Bush
    VATICAN CITY - JUNE 13: The late Pope Benedict XVI (R) exchanges gifts with former U.S. President George W. Bush (C) and former first lady Laura Bush June 13, 2008 in Vatican City, the Vatican.
    Photo by Giancarlo Giuliani-Vatican Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Benedict reading a newspaper with a teddy bear
    The late Pope Benedict XVI at his Vatican residence in November 1985, Italy.
    Photo by Gianni GIANSANTI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Former President George W. Bush with Pope Benedict
    VATICAN CITY - JUNE 13: Former Pope Benedict XVI sits with former U.S. President George W. Bush and his delegation in the Vatican June 13, 2008 in Vatican City, the Vatican.
    Photo by Giancarlo Giuliani-Vatican Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict meets with former President Obama
    VATICAN CITY - JULY 10: In this photo provided by The White House, former U.S. President Barack Obama meets with former Pope Benedict XVI on July 10, 2009 in the Vatican City, Italy.
    Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict with Vladimir Putin
    Vatican City, VATICAN CITY STATE: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets former Pope Benedict XVI during a private audience at the Vatican, 13 March 2007.
    ANDREW MEDICHINI, POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict with Queen Elizabeth II
    EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 16: Former Pope Benedict XVI (R) replaces his zucchetto as he meets with the late Queen Elizabeth II during day one of his four-day state visit to the United Kingdom at Holyrood House on September 16, 2010 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
    Dave Thompson - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Fidel Castro shakes hands with Pope Benedict
    HAVANA, CUBA - MARCH 29: The late Pope Benedict XVI meets with former Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) at the Vatican embassy on March 29, 2012 in Havana, Cuba.
    L'Osservatore Romano Vatican-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict with Laura Bush
    The late Pope Benedict XVI met former U.S. first lady Laura Bush and her daughter Barbara during a private audience in the pontiff's private library at the Vatican on February 09, 2006. "We hope you will have a peaceful time," the former Pope told Mrs. Bush and her daughter as he welcomed them into his private study in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace.
    Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict with former First Lady Laura Bush
    The late Pope Benedict XVI with former U.S. first lady Laura Bush and her daughter Barbara during a private audience in the pontiff's private library at the Vatican on February 09, 2006.
    Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict in red hat waving
    Vatican City, VATICAN CITY STATE: Former Pope Benedict XVI wearing a red hat blesses the faithful during his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, 06 September 2006.
    VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict meets with Patriarch Kirill
    The late Pope Benedict XVI greets Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church in Rome, Italy on April 25, 2005.
    Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict kneels in prayer
    VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - DECEMBER 24: The late Pope Benedict XVI gives Christmas Night Mass at St. Peter's Basilica on December 24, 2009 in Vatican City, Vatican.
    Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    The late German-born Pope Benedict XVI (R) shakes hands with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin on September 22, 2011, the first day of the Pontiff's first state visit to his native Germany.
    SOEREN STACHE/DPA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Children in traditional Bavarian folk dresses dancing for Pope Benedict
    Children dressed in the traditional Bavarian costumes dance for former Pope Beneditct XVI on the former Pontiff's 85th birthday in the Clementine hall at the Vatican on April 16, 2012.
    GREGORIO BORGIA/AFP via Getty Image / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict and Pope Francis hold hands
    The late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI speaks with Pope Francis during a papal mass for elderly people at St Peter's square on Sept. 28, 2014 at the Vatican.
    Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pope Benedict drinking beer
    Former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (R) and the former premier of the state of Bavaria, Horst Seehofer (CSU), drink a glass of beer in the Vatican Garden in Vatican City, 17 April 2017. Benedict's former private secretary Georg Gaenswein stands behind the two.
    Photo by Lena Klimkeit/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images
