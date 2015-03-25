Suspected US drone strike kills 2 al-Qaida militants in Yemen in stepped-up bombing campaign

Military officials say a suspected U.S. drone strike has killed two alleged al-Qaida militants in southern Yemen.

The officials say the strike Saturday in Lahj province wounded two militants, one of them seriously. The four had been traveling in a car near el-Askariya.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, say it is the first time a U.S. drone fired on this area of Lahj.

It is the ninth such strike in Yemen since July 27. Since then, drone attacks in Yemen's southern and central provinces have killed a total of 38 suspected militants.

The U.S. acknowledges its drone program in Yemen, but does not talk about individual strikes. The U.S. recently flew diplomatic staff out of Yemen's capital over fears of a terrorist attack.