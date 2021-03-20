Expand / Collapse search
Japan
Published

Strong quake shakes Japan; tsunami advisory issued

The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.0

TOKYO — Japan on Saturday experienced a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and caused a tsunami advisory for the country’s northeast coast. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.0. The shaking started just before 6:10 p.m.

USGS said the quake was centered 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) east of Ishinomaki at a depth of 60 kilometers (33.5 miles). That's off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country's rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

The tsunami advisory was issued for Miyagi prefecture. Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.