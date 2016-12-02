Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

Stilletto Killer Takes The Stand

Ana Trujillo took the witness stand for the first time in the two-week trial as part of the penalty phase, which will decide her sentence.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Stilletto-Killer-Front-Latino-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Stilletto_Killer_Front_Latino

    Ana Trujillo testifies during the punishment phase of her trial on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in Houston. Trujillo, convicted of murder for fatally stabbing her boyfriend 59-year-old Alf Stefan Andersson with a 5 1/2 -inch stiletto shoe heel, told the jurors she killed him in a desperate attempt to save her own life during a brutal fight of more than an hour in which she was chased down, knocked into a wall and thrown over a couch. (AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Brett Coomer) MANDATORY CREDIT
    2014 HOUSTON CHRONICLE2014
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Stilletto-Killer-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Stilletto_Killer_4

    Ana Trujillo testifies during the punishment phase of her trial on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in Houston. Trujillo, convicted of murder for fatally stabbing her boyfriend 59-year-old Alf Stefan Andersson with a 5 1/2 -inch stiletto shoe heel, told the jurors she killed him in a desperate attempt to save her own life during a brutal fight of more than an hour in which she was chased down, knocked into a wall and thrown over a couch. (AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Brett Coomer) MANDATORY CREDIT
    2014 HOUSTON CHRONICLE2014
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Stilletto-Killer-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Stilletto_Killer_3

    Ana Trujillo testifies during the punishment phase of her trial on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in Houston. Trujillo, convicted of murder for fatally stabbing her boyfriend 59-year-old Alf Stefan Andersson with a 5 1/2 -inch stiletto shoe heel, told the jurors she killed him in a desperate attempt to save her own life during a brutal fight of more than an hour in which she was chased down, knocked into a wall and thrown over a couch. (AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Brett Coomer) MANDATORY CREDIT
    2014 HOUSTON CHRONICLE2014
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Stilletto-Killer-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Stilletto_Killer_5

    Ana Trujillo testifies during the punishment phase of her trial on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in Houston. Trujillo, convicted of murder for fatally stabbing her boyfriend 59-year-old Alf Stefan Andersson with a 5 1/2 -inch stiletto shoe heel, told the jurors she killed him in a desperate attempt to save her own life during a brutal fight of more than an hour in which she was chased down, knocked into a wall and thrown over a couch. (AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Brett Coomer) MANDATORY CREDIT
    2014 HOUSTON CHRONICLE2014
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Stilletto-Killer-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Stilletto_Killer_1

    Defense attorney Jack Carroll, left, and Ana Trujillo demonstrate the fight that led to a fatal stabbing as she testifies during the punishment phase of her trial on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in Houston. Trujillo, convicted of murder for fatally stabbing her boyfriend 59-year-old Alf Stefan Andersson with a 5 Â½-inch stiletto shoe heel, told the jurors she killed him in a desperate attempt to save her own life during a brutal fight of more than an hour in which she was chased down, knocked into a wall and thrown over a couch. (AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Brett Coomer) MANDATORY CREDIT
    2014 HOUSTON CHRONICLE2014
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Stilletto-Killer-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Stilletto_Killer_6

    Ana Trujillo testifies during the punishment phase of her trial on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in Houston. Trujillo, convicted of murder for fatally stabbing her boyfriend 59-year-old Alf Stefan Andersson with a 5 1/2 -inch stiletto shoe heel, told the jurors she killed him in a desperate attempt to save her own life during a brutal fight of more than an hour in which she was chased down, knocked into a wall and thrown over a couch. (AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Brett Coomer) MANDATORY CREDIT
Image 1 of 5

Recommended