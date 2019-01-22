Spanish rescuers hoping to reach toddler who fell down borehole finish digging tunnel

Rescuers racing against the clock to reach a two-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole hope they can reach his presumed location as early as Tuesday after diggers completed a vertical shaft.

Angel Garcia, the leading engineer coordinating the search-and-rescue, said they had to temporarily stop digging early Monday to perform maintenance on the drill used to make the vertical shaft. He said it was completed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday after advancing an average of 3.6 feet an hour, El Pais reported.

“We have come across very difficult material,” said García, adding that the team felt “very satisfied.”

SPANISH RESCUERS RUSH TO SAVE BOY, 2, WHO FELL DOWN WELL

There has been no contact with the boy – Julen Rosello – since he fell down the narrow borehole in the southern town of Totalan near Malaga on January 13 while playing as his parents prepared a picnic.

At just 10 inches wide, the borehole is too narrow for adults to enter.

The only sign of the toddler search-and-rescue teams have found so far is hair that matched his DNA inside the hole.

The shaft runs parallel to the borehole and aims to go down 197 feet below the ground – roughly to where the boy is believed to be.

On Tuesday, miners from a specialized group – the Hunosa Mining Rescue Brigade – will be lowered down the shaft to dig a horizontal tunnel to the boy’s presumed location. This laborious task is expected to take another 24 hours, El Pais reported.

“[They will dig] with the help of a pickaxe if the ground is soft, otherwise we will employ tools used in the mining industry such as jackhammers and explosives," rescue team engineer Juan told The Local.

"You have to realize that in a few days we are carrying out an operation that usually takes months, without any geological study," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The use of explosives was ruled out because they pose a danger to both the miners and the boy.

According to reports, the borehole was unmarked at the time of the accident and regional authorities said they necessary permissions had not been sought before it was dug.

People across Spain have been gripped by the plight of the boy and his family. The rescue attempt has suffered agonizing delays because of the rocky terrain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.