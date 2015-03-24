Spain's new king moves to clean up palace's image, says books to be audited externally

Spain's new King Felipe VI has ordered the palace's accounts to be audited externally and the results made public, in an apparent bid to clean up the royal family's tarnished image.

A palace statement said Monday said the king had decided on a series of measures that include plans for a new code of good conduct, a ban on immediate royal family members working in the public sector and greater control of gifts received by the royal family.

Felipe became king last month when his father, King Juan Carlos, stepped down after a four-decade reign, saying new royal blood was needed to energize the country.

The palace had become embroiled in several scandals in recent years and Felipe said he intended to restore public trust in the monarchy.