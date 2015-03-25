South Africa: Nigerian terror suspect accused of 2010 Nigeria bombings guilty on 13 counts

A prosecutor in South Africa says a Nigerian terror suspect accused of bombings in Nigeria has been found guilty on all 13 counts that he faced.

Shaun Abrahams said the South African court on Monday ruled that Henry Okah was guilty on terror charges related to bombings in October 2010 that killed at least 12 people in Nigeria's capital during a celebration to mark 50 years of independence.

Okah will be sentenced later this month but is likely to be sentenced to life in prison.

Abrahams said the verdict shows that South Africa will not become a safe haven for international terrorists.